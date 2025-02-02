“Huge disappointment”: NHL analyst brutally criticizes Sabres GM Kevyn Adams, suggests firing him

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams is facing criticism as the team is stuggling this season. Adam Proteau from The Hockey News compared Adams to former Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, who was fired after failing to trade James van Riemsdyk in 2023. Proteau suggested that if Adams doesn't make changes by the trade deadline, his job could be at risk.

"(Adams) has to move some high-end parts and change up the roster or face some career consequences," Proteau wrote. "If he can’t do that, and the Sabres remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, there will be no justification for Adams keeping his job."

Buffalo is 20-26-5 and eighth in the Atlantic Division. Despite some strong wins, including a 7-2 victory over the Bruins on Tuesday, it has struggled with consistency. The Sabres started the season with a hat trick of losses but recovered to 7-7-1 after 15 games. However, after six more games, their 13-game losing streak started. They lost every game they played from Nov. 27 to Dec. 23. Following this disaster, they have improved their performance with a record of 9-7-1.

Trending

Proteau argued that the team needs a major roster change.

"This has been an era of non-stop disappointment," Proteau wrote. "If he (Adam) fails to make big moves, his time running the Sabres has to come to an end."

Adams is under pressure to make moves before the March 7 deadline. If he doesn't, fans may call for his firing.

Buffalo Sabres defeated Predators for their second straight win

The Buffalo Sabres won 4-3 against the Nashville Predators on Friday. Jiri Kulich scored the game-winning goal with his parents in attendance, making the moment extra special for him. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff praised Kulich for his strong play, especially in his own end.

“He played a heck of a game," Ruff said to reporters after the game. "I thought he out-legged them a couple of times. His play in his own end for a young centerman was really good.”

Ryan McLeod put Buffalo ahead 1-0 early in the first period as Jack Quinn's shot deflected off him and Rasmus Dahlin. Kulich made it 2-0 with a wrist shot. Nashville responded with Luke Evangelista's tip-in goal at 10:56 and Brady Skjei's deflection goal at 17:06 tied the game 2-2.

In the second period, Tommy Novak put Nashville ahead 3-2 before Jason Zucker tied it for Buffalo in the third with a tip-in goal. Kulich scored at 17:56 in the third period, assisted by Tage Thompson to make it 4-3. Buffalo has won two straight games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback