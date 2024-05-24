"Huge factor in this decision" - NHL insider opines on why Sheldon Keefe took up Devils HC role

Sheldon Keefe's decision to accept the head coaching role with the New Jersey Devils has sparked discussion among NHL insiders.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman addressed the matter on "32 Thoughts: The Podcast." He explained why Keefe may have chosen this path less than two weeks after parting ways with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Friedman highlighted two primary factors driving Keefe's decision. Firstly, he emphasized the scarcity of head coaching opportunities in the NHL. With only a few positions available, passing up on an offer could mean missing out on future opportunities.

"I think you always worry, that there are only so few of these jobs available. And if you pass them up, then you worry that maybe things will pass you by. And that doesn't always happen, but it can happen. So I think that was part of it," Friedman said

Friedman suggests that Keefe sees the Devils as a franchise with the potential to contend for the Stanley Cup under Blitzer's ownership.

"I think Blitzer running the Devils, people see him as an owner they think they can win with. So that would be another thing that I think would really appeal to Keefe. He's going to an organization that I think people believe has a chance to win. And I think that would have played a huge factor in his decision," Friedman added.

Sheldon Keefe is excited to lead the New Jersey Devils

On "32 Thoughts: The Podcast," Friedman also pointed to the perceived strengths of the Devils organization.

"I think people see New Jersey as possibly the best job that was available. The thing is you take a look at them, they have good young players ... They had some weaknesses this year that they know they've got to fix," Friedman said.

"And the other thing a couple of people said this to me, you know, David Blitzer, who owns the Devils, is now on the NHL executive committee. You can't be on that committee if the NHL thinks you're a bad owner. So that says to me, like one coach once told me that there are owners that you can win with and owners that you worry you can't win with," Friedman added.

Keefe even expressed his excitement and honor in joining the Devils organization.

“This is an exciting time, and I’m honored to be a member of the Devils’ organization,” Keefe said. "To have the chance to lead this young, dynamic team and to see the potential that can still be unlocked is all very attractive for me.”

Stepping into the role previously held by Lindy Ruff, Keefe marks the fifth coaching change for the Devils since 2019.