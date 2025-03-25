“Huge fumble” – Paul Bissonnette blasts Oilers’ biggest mistake in parting ways with $9,161,834 star

At the time, the Edmonton Oilers' decision not to match the St. Louis Blues' offer sheet for Philip Broberg felt like the right move. However, less than a year removed, it appears that the Oilers made a big mistake letting him go.

Broberg and fellow former Oiler, Dylan Holloway, both signed offer sheets with St. Louis during the offseason, and neither player's contracts were matched. The 23-year-old defenseman signed a two-year, $9,161,834 deal, while the 23-year-old forward signed a two-year, $4,590,914 contract.

Already tied to the salary cap, along with extensions for superstars Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard all looming, Edmonton decided they couldn't pay the price St. Louis was willing to spend.

Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette shared his thoughts on the aftermath of the Oilers not matching the offer placed on Philip Broberg during the recent episode of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast.

"Fair enough. But, look, Broberg was their best defenseman in the Finals against Florida. I thought he was better overall than Bouchard. Okay, say he wasn’t—but to me, that was such a huge fumble. They got older, smaller and slower," Bissonnette said (1:00:20).

"Skinner has played well over the last couple of games, but we’re talking about McLeod, Foegele, Holloway, Broberg—aren’t all these guys around 6’2", 200 pounds or more? What the hell is going on? Why would you want that much turnover on a team that just took you to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final?" Bissonnette added.

Edmonton is comfortably positioned to make the playoffs as a top-three seed in the Pacific division. However, this year's team certainly doesn't have the same feel as last year's team that made it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Former Oilers Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg have broken out in St. Louis

Both Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg are making the Edmonton Oilers look silly for not matching their offer sheets.

The former first-round draft picks have both broken out in a massive way for the St. Louis Blues. Holloway has already racked up 58 points (23 goals, 35 assists) in 72 games, while Broberg has produced 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in just 59 games.

The young stars have been catalysts in the recent surge that's seen St. Louis jump into the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. They appear to be a dangerous team that's gotten hot at the right time heading into the playoffs.

Holloway, Broberg and the Blues put their six game winning streak on the line on Tuesday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at the Enterprise Center.

