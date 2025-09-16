"Huge miss by the Leafs" "One 40-point season in 10 years": NHL fans react as Matt Grzelcyk signs PTO with Chicago Blackhawks

Matt Grzelcyk will join the Chicago Blackhawks on a professional tryout agreement. The move comes after the defenseman remained unsigned deep into the offseason, even though he put up 40 points with the Pittsburgh Penguins last year.NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the update on X, saying that he was surprised Grzelcyk was still available after a strong season.&quot;Hearing Matt Grzelcyk is signing a PTO with Chicago...was surprised to still see him on the market after a 40-point season,&quot; Friedman tweeted on Tuesday.Grzelcyk began his NHL career with the Boston Bruins, which drafted him in 2012. He spent eight years in Boston before signing a one-year contract with Pittsburgh last summer. In his only season with the Penguins, he played all 82 games and posted one goal with 39 assists. However, despite the strong showing, teams passed on him in free agency, leading to the PTO opportunity with Blackhawks.Fans reacted to the news.&quot;huge miss by the leafs here,&quot; one fan wrote.C.Leafs @Leafs__21LINK@FriedgeHNIC huge miss by the leafs here&quot;One 40-point season in 10 years is the reason,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Finally!! Hopefully he can prove himself and get to a better team,&quot; a fan commented.Here more fan reactions on X.&quot;Yeah, it’s because he sucked point totals aside lol,&quot; a fan said.&quot;I’m not moved by this,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;The hockey guy will have fun with this one,&quot; a fan tweeted.Chicago Blackhawks GM signed goalie Spencer KnightSpencer Knight agreed to a three-year $17.5 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. The goaltender was traded from the Florida Panthers on March 1 and is in the last year of his contract. He would've become a restricted free agent next summer, but his new deal will start in 2026-27.Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson spoke highly about what Knight has brought to the team.&quot;After joining the team in March, Spencer quickly cemented himself as a crucial piece of our future,&quot; Davidson said, via NHL.com. &quot;A talented, young goaltender, he brings athleticism, sound positioning, and a calm demeanor to his game, and we're excited to watch Spencer continue to flourish in Chicago Blackhawks over the next four seasons.&quot;Knight played 38 NHL games last season, with a record of 17-16-3 with a 2.72 goals-against average. He also had a .902 save percentage and two shutouts. Heading into his first full season with Chicago, he is expected to have a bigger role.