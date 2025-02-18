"Hughes is better" "Karma for Canadians": Hockey fans react as Quinn Hughes reportedly joins USA as replacement for 4 Nations final against Canada

Vancouver Canucks superstar Quinn Hughes is on his way to Boston to join Team USA for the 4 Nations final against Team Canada.

Hughes was one of the first six players selected to the US roster but had to pull out of the tournament because of an oblique injury. He had missed the Canucks' last four games before the 4 Nations Face-Off. With Charlie McAvoy ruled out for the finals because of an upper-body injury, it allowed the Americans to bring Hughes in as a replacement.

The reaction has been wild since the news came out that Quinn Hughes would be joining the team in Boston. Here is what fans said on X (formerly Twitter).

"Offensively Hughes is a better player. What he doesn’t bring is the physicality Charlie Mac has. That’s the edge US has over Canada," one fan wrote.

"Karma for Canadians cheering about Charlie," another fan wrote.

"Some bottom 5/6 defence man will all of a sudden have an injury and replaced by Hughes. Why else would he fly to Boston for just one game," wrote another fan.

Fans continued to react as they digest the latest news from what's been a wild 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

"HUGE news!! That’s great for us. Hopefully he can actually play," another fan wrote on X.

"But he can’t play unless they are down another D? Or does team USA get special rules," another fan added.

"He's not 100% just like the Tkachuk's. US may be in a bit of a pickle," added one last fan.

It has been confirmed that Hughes will only be eligible to play for Team USA if another player is ruled out with injury. It's a similar situation to Canada having brought in Thomas Harley in case Cale Makar couldn't play.

Quinn Hughes would be an enormous addition to Team USA's blueline if he plays

Quinn Hughes is arguably the best defenseman in the world.

The 25-year-old is tied for second in the NHL in scoring from the blue line with 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists) in 47 games. Only Zach Werenski (59 points) and Cale Makar (63 points) have as many points as Hughes, though they've played eight and 10 more games than the Canucks captain, respectively.

Hughes would immediately slot in on the top pair and number one power-play unit. We will have to wait and see whether another American player is unavailable due to injury, allowing Quinn Hughes to step into action.

All eyes will be on Team USA when they take on Team Canada in the 4 Nations final on Thursday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at TD Garden in Boston.

