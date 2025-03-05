"Hughes to the Leafs for a 6th and a bag of pretzels" "Held out for trade purposes": NHL fans left speculating following Quinn Hughes' injury update

Vancouver Canucks star Quinn Hughes is once again sidelined with an injury. After returning from a six-game absence due to an oblique injury, Hughes is back on the shelf after just three games back in the lineup.

The Canucks captain was in some discomfort throughout Saturday night's 6-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. It was confirmed by coach Rick Tocchet in his pregame media availability that Hughes tweaked something during that game and will be out for Wednesday night's clash with Anaheim.

Fans reacted to the injury news regarding Hughes on X (formerly Twitter).

"Hughes to the leafs for a 6th and a bag of pretzels," one fan wrote on X.

"Held out for trade purposes," another fan wrote.

"Unfortunately at this time of year the game gets heavy. He simply not big boned," another fan added.

More fan reaction poured in on X.

"“Tweaked something” yeah yeah yeah he’s getting traded," another fan wrote on X.

"Worst medical staff in the league," another fan added.

"These Hughes brothers are made of glass," added one last fan.

It's disappointing news for Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks, who are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. At 27-22-11, Vancouver (65 points) is two points behind Calgary (67 points) for the final wildcard slot.

Injuries have hampered Quinn Hughes in 2024-25

Quinn Hughes has had a tough time staying healthy this season.

Wednesday night will be his 11th missed game of the season, after missing only 10 in the previous four seasons combined. It's unclear whether this is the same as his previous oblique injury, which caused him to miss six NHL games and the Four Nations Face-Off.

Hughes is irreplaceable for the Vancouver Canucks and they'll miss him for however long he's out. He's had the most productive season of his career with 60 points (14 goals, 46 assists) in 60 games played.

This would have him at a full-season pace of 98 points, which would've surpassed his career-best 92 points from the 2023-24 campaign. However, he'll only play a maximum of 71 games in 2024-25.

The Canucks return to action without Hughes on Wednesday when they host the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena. The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. EST.

