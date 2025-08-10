"Hughes and Makar are miles above everyone else": Hockey fans debate NHL's best defensemen in five years from now

Last season was great for defensemen in the League as two of them led their teams in points. Quinn Hughes led the Vancouver Canucks with 76 points. He had 26 points more than the team's leading forward. Zach Werenski led the Columbus Blue Jackets with 82 points.

The 2025 Calder Trophy also went to a defenseman with Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens winning the prestigious accolade.

BarDown started a debate on X by asking:

“Who will be the NHL’s best defenceman in five years?”

BarDown @BarDown Who will be known as the NHL’s best defenceman in five years’ time? 🤔

The post featured renowned names and some young talents. The first image had Habs defenseman Lane Hutson and Colorado Avalanche alternate captain Cale Makar. Hutson is in the initial years of his NHL career, while Makar is already one of the league’s top players.

The post also included Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, Dallas Stars alternate captain Miro Heiskanen and Florida Panthers defenceman Gustav Forsling. Two young prospects: Matthew Schaefer, a New York Islanders prospect with the Erie Otters and Artyom Levshunov of the Chicago Blackhawks were also on the list.

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments.

"Hughes and Makar are miles above everyone else. Those two," a fan said.

"Cale Makar or Hughes Brothers. Quinn or Luke," another fan commented.

"Hughes or Makar. It's those two and then everybody else," one X user commented.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"Makar and it’s not close," one fan said.

"Makar …C’mon, I get trying to Find the next new shiny one .. but ain’t gonna be for a long while," another fan commented.

"if it's an actual defenseman competition, it's quinn and miro. now if it's just racking up points because he has mackinnon and necas on him, and used to have mikko, it's makar," one X user commented.

Quinn Hughes’ future with Canucks could depend on family

In April, the Vancouver Canucks said they wanted Quinn Hughes to stay for many years. Hughes has two years left on his six-year, $47,100,000 contract. He can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season.

His two brothers, Jack and Luke, are playing for the New Jersey Devils and Quinn had earlier expressed his intentions to play alongside them.

Canucks president Jim Rutherford said via NHL.com:

“This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn and we will do everything we can to keep him here, but at the end of the day, it will be his decision.

“The one thing we will be sure of is we will have enough cap space to offer the kind of contract he deserves.”

His choice may come down to playing with his brothers rather than money.

