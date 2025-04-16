Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov draws striking parallel between Ivan Demidov and Red Wings superstar

Ivan Demidov made his NHL debut for the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, almost 10 months after getting drafted fifth overall in the 2024 draft. He got an assist and scored a goal in the first period. Fans at Bell Centre cheered loudly for him. The cheer for his assist was louder than the goal announcement.
Speaking to the media after the game, Demidov said he felt loved by the crowd.
"It’s crazy, you know?" Demidov said in Canadiens locker room on Monday. "I feel the fans love me. It’s cool, it’s amazing."
Before the Canadiens' final game of the season against the Carolina Hurricanes, forward Andrei Svechnikov made an interesting comment about Ivan Demidov. He said Demidov reminds him of Patrick Kane.
"(He reminds me of Patrick Kane) with the skill and the way he moves his shoulders."
Patrick Kane is one of the most skilled American NHL players. He won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks and has over 1,200 career points. He now plays for the Detroit Red Wings. This season, Kane has 21 goals and 37 assists for 58 points.
Patrick Kane - drafted first overall in 2007 and winning the Calder Trophy in his rookie year - is known for his puck control and scoring, which NHL analysts notice. Kane reached 1,000 points in January 2020 and became the youngest American to do so.
Demidov is still new to the NHL but has good vision and quick hands. He could become a top player in Montreal. The Montreal Canadiens hope he helps them for many years.
Ivan Demidov could play in the playoffs if Montreal Canadiens' win today
The Montreal Canadiens are still fighting for a playoff spot and need one point on Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Bell Centre. If they lose in regulation, they must wait for Columbus's results because this is their last chance to qualify. Demidov could likely play in the playoffs if Montreal makes it to the playoffs.
Ivan Demidov’s arrival generated significant hype. Fans tracked his flight to Toronto and greeted him at the airport. Demidov - who arrived from SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) where he scored 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games - signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Canadiens on Apr. 8.
