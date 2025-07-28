  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Carolina Hurricanes
  • MUST SEE: Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov hosts heartwarming signing event for young hockey players in Kazan

MUST SEE: Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov hosts heartwarming signing event for young hockey players in Kazan

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 28, 2025 14:44 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Andrei Svechnikov connects with young hockey players at Kazan signing event (Source: Imagn)

Andrei Svechnikov recently held a signing event for young hockey players in Kazan, Russia. He took time to meet fans and sign jerseys, sticks and caps. A video of the event was posted on X on Saturday, showing smiling kids enjoying every moment. The user, "Uggg," wrote:

Ad
“The other day, Andrei Svechnikov held a signing event for young hockey players in Kazan. The kids’ beaming faces showed just how much it meant to them to get attention from an NHL-level player. For many, this will surely be an unforgettable meeting.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Svechnikov has played seven NHL seasons, all with the Carolina Hurricanes. He was drafted second overall in 2018. During the 2024–25 playoffs, he scored eight goals and had four assists in 15 games. His standout moment was a hat trick in Game 4 against New Jersey in April.

After that game, Carolina Hurricanes fans placed hats on his lawn to mark the occasion. Svechnikov smiled when he discussed the moment (via Yahoo! Sports):

“Unbelievable, just unbelievable. I’ve got good neighbors.”
Ad

Andrei Svechnikov's breakout postseason ended in conference final disappointment

Andrei Svechnikov had a strong playoff run for the Carolina Hurricanes last season. After scoring 20 goals in the regular season, he stepped up and led the team with eight goals in the playoffs. His performance included two game-winning goals against the Washington Capitals.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour and teammates praised his effort.

"We say it all the time," Brind'Amour said, before the conference finals in May, via NHL.com. "All year we've been kind of waiting for that Andrei."
Ad

Svechnikov helped Carolina beat New Jersey and Washington in five games each. His goal in Game 5 sent the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Final, their second trip conference finals in three seasons.

Jordan Staal said he played physically and was hard to defend.

"He's just been great," Staal said. "There's no question about it. He's been on it every night, shooting the puck and being physical and just being hard to play against, being the playoff player we know he is."

However, Carolina lost to Florida in five games. The Hurricanes could not find their game until it was too late. Florida took a 3-0 series lead before Carolina responded with a 3-0 win in Game 4. The Panthers had more scoring depth and played cleaner hockey, while Carolina struggled to score; Florida capitalized on their mistakes and ended their playoff run.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications