MUST SEE: Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov hosts heartwarming signing event for young hockey players in Kazan

Andrei Svechnikov recently held a signing event for young hockey players in Kazan, Russia. He took time to meet fans and sign jerseys, sticks and caps. A video of the event was posted on X on Saturday, showing smiling kids enjoying every moment. The user, &quot;Uggg,&quot; wrote:“The other day, Andrei Svechnikov held a signing event for young hockey players in Kazan. The kids’ beaming faces showed just how much it meant to them to get attention from an NHL-level player. For many, this will surely be an unforgettable meeting.”Svechnikov has played seven NHL seasons, all with the Carolina Hurricanes. He was drafted second overall in 2018. During the 2024–25 playoffs, he scored eight goals and had four assists in 15 games. His standout moment was a hat trick in Game 4 against New Jersey in April.After that game, Carolina Hurricanes fans placed hats on his lawn to mark the occasion. Svechnikov smiled when he discussed the moment (via Yahoo! Sports):“Unbelievable, just unbelievable. I’ve got good neighbors.”Andrei Svechnikov's breakout postseason ended in conference final disappointmentAndrei Svechnikov had a strong playoff run for the Carolina Hurricanes last season. After scoring 20 goals in the regular season, he stepped up and led the team with eight goals in the playoffs. His performance included two game-winning goals against the Washington Capitals. Coach Rod Brind’Amour and teammates praised his effort.&quot;We say it all the time,&quot; Brind'Amour said, before the conference finals in May, via NHL.com. &quot;All year we've been kind of waiting for that Andrei.&quot;Svechnikov helped Carolina beat New Jersey and Washington in five games each. His goal in Game 5 sent the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Final, their second trip conference finals in three seasons.Jordan Staal said he played physically and was hard to defend.&quot;He's just been great,&quot; Staal said. &quot;There's no question about it. He's been on it every night, shooting the puck and being physical and just being hard to play against, being the playoff player we know he is.&quot;However, Carolina lost to Florida in five games. The Hurricanes could not find their game until it was too late. Florida took a 3-0 series lead before Carolina responded with a 3-0 win in Game 4. The Panthers had more scoring depth and played cleaner hockey, while Carolina struggled to score; Florida capitalized on their mistakes and ended their playoff run.