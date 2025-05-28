Hurricanes Andrei Svechnikov sends loud-and-clear message to team ahead of another do-or-die battle against Panthers

Andrei Svechnikov and the Carolina Hurricanes have no more room for error.

The Canes dug themselves the deepest hole possible in the Eastern Conference Finals, blown out in all three games to begin Round 3 against the Florida Panthers.

With everyone ready to do a post-mortem on the Hurricanes' season, they bounced back with a tremendous effort in a 3-0 Game 4 win on Monday night in Florida. The victory gives Carolina another opportunity in front of their home fans to extend their season and create some doubt amongst the Panthers.

Cutting the deficit down to 3-2 could change everything in this Eastern Conference Finals matchup, and Andrei Svechnikov certainly knows that. The Hurricanes' star forward spoke about how the team is feeling and what it will take to get another win in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Trending

Team reporter Walt Ruff shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"It’s the same feeling as last game. We cannot make any more mistakes and have to play the right way… Only good vibes and stay positive," Svechnikov said.

Expand Tweet

Andrei Svechnikov has had a strong postseason, racking up 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in 14 games thus far. The 25-year-old has four years remaining on the eight-year, $62,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Hurricanes in 2021.

Andrei Svechnikov is poised to remain a part of the Canes' loaded-up top line in Game 5

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour made a change to his top forward line heading into Game 4, swapping Andrei Svechnikov in for Taylor Hall.

The results were quite positive, so he'll be sticking with what worked again in Game 5. That means Svechnikov is set to play alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, while Taylor Hall remains with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jackson Blake on the second line.

Hurricanes reporter Ryan Henkel provided the team's full lines from Wednesday's morning skate and shared them on X.

Expand Tweet

Despite speculation about the potential returns of defensemen Jalen Chatfield and Sean Walker, it appears the two will remain sidelined on Wednesday night. Jack Roslovic and Tyson Jost are also once again expected to be healthy scratches.

Everything is on the line for Svechnikov and the Hurricanes when they take on the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Wednesday night in Carolina. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama