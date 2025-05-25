  • home icon
"Hurricanes embarrassing themselves": NHL fans react as 'savage' Brad Marchand munches on delicious snack while dominating conference finals

By Ankit Kumar
Modified May 25, 2025 14:06 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Brad Marchand was seen eating a snack during Game 3 on Saturday (Source: Imagn)

NHL fans had a lot to say after Brad Marchand was seen eating a snack during the conference finals game on Saturday. Marchand scored a goal on two shots in the Florida Panthers’ 6-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3. After the game, a video showed him eating something with a spoon in the Panthers' locker room.

A reporter asked him about it, to which Marchand responded:

“Yeah, that's a little chocolate chip cookie dough Blizzard right there. You can't beat it. It's the best dessert in the world. So, I better get a lifetime free supply of Dairy Queen now.”

B/R Open Ice posted the video on X, with the caption,

“Brad Marchand was downing a Cookie Dough DQ Blizzard during intermission 😭 Dude really said Blizzards > Hurricanes.”
Soon, the clip went viral on the internet, and fans noticed Marchand's calm actions amid an intense game.

“Hurricanes embarrassing themselves every year,” one fan said.
“He is a f******g savage. Holy shit. Brad was meant for Florida this whole time,” another fan commented.
"Ngl I would have s**t all over the ice, props to him for being built different," one fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"Why did I absolutely hate this guys guts when he was a Bruin but think he's actually pretty all time as a Panther right now," one fan said.
"Rich people asking for free stuff will always be wild to me," another fan said.
"What’s the chances along with rats there are DQ blizzards thrown on the ice after a win," one fan reacted.

Brad Marchand's comments on Panthers' Game 3 win

After Game 3, Brad Marchand said the Panthers are focused on the series despite their 3-0 lead against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“You don’t think about that,” Marchand said, via NHL.com. “We are prepared to go seven here. The biggest thing with this group is that we’re really good at focusing on what we need to do, stay in the moment, and not look ahead. You can’t start looking ahead. That’s a very dangerous game to play.”

Marchand played an important role in the Panthers' dominance. In 15 playoff games, Marchand has four goals and 13 points.

