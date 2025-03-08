Hurricanes HC Brind'Amour addresses why Mikko Rantanen rejected Carolina's extension offer

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour explained why Mikko Rantanen did not sign a contract extension with the team. NHL insider Ryan Henkel shared Brind’Amour’s comments on X, claiming that Rantanen already had a few cities in mind and Carolina was not a fit for him.

"I think we were kind of missing the boat on the whole thing," Brind'Amour said on Saturday. "Player came and had it in his head of where he needed to be. I think he had only a couple of cities and that's what happened. It wasn't a fit for him."

After Rantanen declined the extension, the Hurricanes traded him to the Dallas Stars on Friday. In return, Carolina received forward Logan Stankoven, a 2026 first-round pick (top-10 protected), a 2026 third-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick (top-10 protected). If the first-round picks fall within the top 10, they will become unprotected in 2027 and 2029.

Rantanen has recorded 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 62 games this season. He started with the Colorado Avalanche, where he had 64 points in 49 games. Carolina acquired him on Jan. 24, and he added six points in 13 games with the team.

Throughout his career, Rantanen has played in seven Stanley Cup Playoffs, all with the Avalanche. He helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022. He has also represented Finland in several international tournaments and won gold at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Dallas Stars GM praised Mikko Rantanen following his trade and contract

The Dallas Stars quickly signed Mikko Rantanen to an eight-year $96 million contract extension. The deal, which starts in the 2025-26 season, has an average annual value of $12 million.

Rantanen is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward drafted by Colorado in 2015. Stars General Manager Jim Nill said the team could not pass up the chance to add and extend Rantanen.

“The chance to acquire and extend one of the best forwards in the NHL is an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up,” Nill said on Friday, via NHL.com. “He demonstrates exceptional skill and vision on the ice and his size, consistency and versatility make him one of the most complete players in the League.

"Mikko’s experience in the postseason is an invaluable asset to our team as we work toward the goal of winning a Stanley Cup. We are thrilled that Mikko wants to wear Victory Green and make Dallas his new home for the foreseeable future.”

With a long-term contract in place, he is expected to be a key player for Dallas in the years ahead.

