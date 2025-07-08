Hurricanes HC Brind'Amour makes his feelings known about team's newest additions Nikolaj Ehlers and K'Andre Miller

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour is hopeful that his new players will help the team. The Canes were knocked out of the playoffs by the Florida Panthers in five games, but won two rounds before that. However, they could not keep up in the Eastern Conference final.
Preparing for the 2025-26 NHL season, the team added forward Nikolaj Ehlers and defenseman K’Andre Miller. Carolina made it to the conference finals twice in the last three seasons, but lost both times to Florida.
"You’re hopeful it (the offseason moves) makes you better," Brind’Amour said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "The additions were the best we could do, (because) It’s already a great group that we have. The group does a great job of bringing in new people and making them feel at home."
Ehlers signed a six-year contract with the Hurricanes, after recording 63 points in 69 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season. Brind’Amour hopes Ehlers can improve the team’s offense, especially the power play.
"Ehlers is a piece," Brind'Amour said. " Can he play with some of our top guys and make them better? We know we have to get a little better at skilled areas like the power play."
In January, the Hurricanes lost Martin Necas, who was strong in that area, in the blockbuster Mikko Rantanen trade. Brind'Amour sees Ehlers as a potential option to fill that role.
"We lost Necas, who was good at 5-on-4 and overtime," Brind'Amour said. "(So,) For me, it’s talent, and that’s what Ehlers has. How it all fits, (that) we will see when we get there."
Slow starts and injuries hurt Carolina's chances in the 2025 playoffs. The Panthers scored early, and the Canes' defense was missing key players, as Jalen Chatfield and Sean Walker were injured.
Miller was acquired from the New York Rangers and signed for eight years. Brind’Amour called him the top defenseman available in the free agency market.
"We needed a top-end 'D," Brind'Amour said. " (And) I give the organization credit, (because) Who was the top guy out there? I feel like it was (Miller)."
Brind’Amour added that it’s now about helping Miller reach his full potential.
Nikolaj Ehlers' reason behind signing with Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers signed with the Hurricanes because he felt it was the right place for him. He took his time before deciding, but liked Carolina’s fast playing style and believed his speed matched well with it.
“For me it was more about trying something new and challenging myself, getting out and see different things, a different culture," Ehlers said on Sunday, via NHL.com. "That’s what I wanted to do.”
Ehlers played 10 seasons in Winnipeg but wanted a new challenge. He felt Carolina could help him grow as a player and person.
