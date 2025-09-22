Hurricanes HC Brind'Amour sets firm expectations for team's younger prospects

Published Sep 22, 2025
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour spoke before Monday’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The matchup begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

NHL reporter Ryan Henkel asked what he expected from the younger prospects, and Brind’Amour highlighted that they should show maturity after a year of development.

"They should have a better grasp of everything, not just because we've been going over it for four days, but because they've had a year of it," Brind’Amour said. "So a little maturity in that department and then just their individual games hopefully are a little better."
Brind’Amour also mentioned that the lineup would not include many veteran players. He explained that the game is a chance to see prospects compete for roster spots, and called it part of the building process.

"Don't have a lot of our veteran guys in the game," Brind’Amour said. "But it's important for everybody to just see what they're about. We do know most of the guys, but a couple new guys and a couple guys trying to fight for a spot. This is where we start to build."
Players like Bradly Nadeau, Justin Robidas, and Domenick Fensore are pushing for roster spots.

The Hurricanes finished last season with a 47-30-5 record, good for second in the Metropolitan Division. They beat the NJ Devils and Washington Capitals in the playoffs but lost to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. The team has not advanced past the conference final since 2006.

Carolina made several offseason changes. Forward Nikolaj Ehlers joined on a six-year contract after leaving Winnipeg, while defenseman K’Andre Miller arrived in a trade with the Rangers. The team lost Brent Burns, Dmitry Orlov and Jack Roslovic.

Monday’s preseason game offers the Hurricanes a chance to assess themselves. It also begins the team’s preparation for the 2025-26 regular season.

Rod Brind’Amour's comment after Hurricanes' Conference finals loss

Rod Brind’Amour discussed the Carolina Hurricanes’ 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 in May, leading to their playoff exit. Carolina needed time to adjust to Florida’s pace and execution.

"We came off a real hard, physical series, and all of a sudden, it went to another level," Brind’Amour said, via NHL.com "It took us a little time to adapt to it, and I thought we did. We were good. You just can’t give these guys a 3-0 lead and expect to come back. It’s a big hole."

The Hurricanes improved in later games but could not recover. It's a must for them to build on that to advance further in the upcoming season.

