Alexander Nikishin is showing confidence in his first NHL playoffs. Nikishin played his first game for the team in game 5 of the round 2 series against the Washington Capitals. Now, in his third game of the season, Nikishin registered his first assist in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Florida Panthers.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour shared his thoughts on the rookie.

"I just like that he's not rattled. He's just going out and playing," Brind’Amour said ( from 7:29). "Sometimes young kids that come in, even rookies, they don't realize the moment—how big it is playing hockey.

"Sometimes it takes a couple years and they realize this is really important. He almost doesn't—he looks like he's unfazed. I can't really tell you, but he's doing a great job for us."

Coach Brind’Amour praised his play and said he’s helping the team. He also said that he wished he had him earlier this season.

Alexander Nikishin played 18:53 minutes in Carolina’s 3-0 win over Florida. He had one assist and no penalties. In the 2024-25 playoffs, Nikishin has played three games. He has one point, four penalty minutes, and a -4 rating. He is averaging 14:43 minutes per game.

The assist came on Carolina’s first goal scored by Logan Stankoven in the second period at 10:45 with a snap shot. Nikishin passed the puck across the ice from the blue line. Stankoven scored and gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead in the second period. It was Carolina’s first lead of the series.

Hurricanes forward Logan Stankoven also praised Alexander Nikishin

The Carolina Hurricanes ended a 15-game losing streak in the Eastern Conference Final. Frederik Andersen made 20 saves for a shutout, and forward Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal added empty-net goals late in the third period.

Alexander Nikishin’s calm play on defense and smart passing helped the Hurricanes stay alive in the series. Even Stankoven praised Nikishin's play, saying it all started with him.

"The play happened so fast," Stankoven said, via NHL.com. "It was a great feed by [Nikishin] to make that play off the turnover. It all starts with him.

"We try to preach about winning a period and go from there. It was nice to get the lead tonight, play on our toes instead of our heels. You can't look too far ahead. We know we've got a long ways to go still."

The Hurricanes now trail the series 3-1, and Game 5 will be in Raleigh.

