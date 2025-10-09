Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour spoke about preseason games during a discussion with Frank Seravalli on Thursday morning. His team has finished the preseason with a score of 1-3-2. The Hurricanes played two games each against Florida, Tampa Bay, and Nashville. These games are supposed to help coaches make final roster choices before the season starts.Speaking about the preseason on Frankly Hockey, Brind’Amour said most players do not enjoy playing preseason games anymore. Brind’Amour explained that players train hard during the offseason and arrive ready to compete.&quot;I don't know anymore if the guys wanna play,&quot; Brind’Amour said. &quot;I, like, they really, nobody wants to do this preseason thing. I mean, I'm just, you know, if we're being honest. Because they, they all worked so hard in the off season. Like, they, they, they there's no way that comes in not ready to go.&quot;The 2025 NHL preseason ran from September 20 to October 4. In which most NHL teams played about six games.Brind’Amour’s view matches the league’s recent decision to shorten the preseason. This decision came to light after the NHL made the announcement to add two more games to the regular season, making it 84. It will apply from the 2026-27 season.However, some managers, like Steve Yzerman, still prefer more preseason games for player evaluation.&quot;I think the four preseason games, that’s going to be interesting,&quot; Yzerman said, via octopusthrower.com, &quot;It’s a bit of a challenge. ...it’s going to be hard to get everybody in a reasonable number of games with four.&quot;But one positive thing is, fewer preseason games also mean less risk of injury before the season begins.Hurricanes announce new food and drink options at Lenovo Center for 2025-26 seasonBrian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings, shared details about new food and drink options at the Lenovo Center for the 2025-26 Carolina Hurricanes season. He said the team wants to give fans better dining choices at every game.&quot;We’re constantly striving to improve the dining options for the fans who pack the Lenovo Center for every ‘Canes game,&quot; Fork said, via NHL.com. &quot;We’re especially excited to debut the offerings for the most premium space we’ve ever had here, the Lenovo Legend Club.&quot;So, the Carolin Hurricanes are all prepared to start the new season today against the New Jersey Devils. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM EDT.