Hurricanes HC Rod Brind’Amour shares goaltending plans for Game 4 following double-overtime loss to Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes are getting ready for Game 4 after losing to the New Jersey Devils in double overtime. NHL insider Cory Lavalette shared coach Rod Brind’Amour’s comments on X.
Brind’Amour talked about the team’s goaltending plans. He said if Frederik Andersen feels good, he will start again.
"If he feels good, there's no reason not to keep putting him in there," Brind’Amour said. "He's playing really well. He gave us a chance yesterday to win that hockey game, and that's what you need."
Andersen made 34 saves in Game 3 for the Hurricanes. Carolina still leads the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 will be on Sunday, April 27, at Prudential Center. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on TBS.
Simon Nemec scored the double-overtime winner for New Jersey. It was his first playoff goal in his second career playoff game. New Jersey stayed alive by winning 3-2.
Rod Brind’Amour said New Jersey deserved the Game 3 win. He admitted his team did not play their best.
"I mean, we did fight back, tie it up," Brind'Amour said, via NHL.com. "That was an eight minute stretch where we were kind of good. The rest was not our game. You know, there's a reason they were good. So, it's tip your hat to New Jersey. They did what they had to do. We were just not very good."
The Devils outshot the Hurricanes 12-3 in overtime. Carolina knows they must play better in Game 4. New Jersey played much of the game with five defensemen.
Rod Brind’Amour talked about Martinook after Hurricanes' Game 2 win
Previously, in Game 2 of the NHL playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes won 3-1 against the New Jersey Devils. Jesper Bratt scored first at 3:51 of the first period. Shayne Gostisbehere tied the game 1-1 early in the second period. Jordan Martinook scored a short-handed goal to make it 2-1 for Carolina.
Rod Brind’Amour said Martinook had one of his best games as a Hurricane.
“It might have been his most impactful game as a Hurricane,” Rod Brind’Amour said via NHL.com. “He’s had a bunch, especially in big moments. Obviously, the goal was huge, but he was all over this game for us.”
Seth Jarvis scored an empty-net goal late in the third period. Frederik Andersen made key saves to help the Hurricanes with 25 saves, and allowed just one goal.
