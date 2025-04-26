Hurricanes HC Rod Brind’Amour shares goaltending plans for Game 4 following double-overtime loss to Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes are getting ready for Game 4 after losing to the New Jersey Devils in double overtime. NHL insider Cory Lavalette shared coach Rod Brind’Amour’s comments on X.

Ad

Brind’Amour talked about the team’s goaltending plans. He said if Frederik Andersen feels good, he will start again.

"If he feels good, there's no reason not to keep putting him in there," Brind’Amour said. "He's playing really well. He gave us a chance yesterday to win that hockey game, and that's what you need."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Andersen made 34 saves in Game 3 for the Hurricanes. Carolina still leads the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 will be on Sunday, April 27, at Prudential Center. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on TBS.

Simon Nemec scored the double-overtime winner for New Jersey. It was his first playoff goal in his second career playoff game. New Jersey stayed alive by winning 3-2.

Rod Brind’Amour said New Jersey deserved the Game 3 win. He admitted his team did not play their best.

Ad

"I mean, we did fight back, tie it up," Brind'Amour said, via NHL.com. "That was an eight minute stretch where we were kind of good. The rest was not our game. You know, there's a reason they were good. So, it's tip your hat to New Jersey. They did what they had to do. We were just not very good."

Ad

The Devils outshot the Hurricanes 12-3 in overtime. Carolina knows they must play better in Game 4. New Jersey played much of the game with five defensemen.

Rod Brind’Amour talked about Martinook after Hurricanes' Game 2 win

Previously, in Game 2 of the NHL playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes won 3-1 against the New Jersey Devils. Jesper Bratt scored first at 3:51 of the first period. Shayne Gostisbehere tied the game 1-1 early in the second period. Jordan Martinook scored a short-handed goal to make it 2-1 for Carolina.

Ad

Rod Brind’Amour said Martinook had one of his best games as a Hurricane.

“It might have been his most impactful game as a Hurricane,” Rod Brind’Amour said via NHL.com. “He’s had a bunch, especially in big moments. Obviously, the goal was huge, but he was all over this game for us.”

Seth Jarvis scored an empty-net goal late in the third period. Frederik Andersen made key saves to help the Hurricanes with 25 saves, and allowed just one goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama