Hurricanes HC Rod Brind'Amour trolled endlessly after Game 3's 6-2 loss to Panthers - "We didn't lose 6-2, I was there at the game"

The Carolina Hurricanes lost 6-2 to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday. Florida scored five goals in the first 1o minutes of the third period. The game took place at Amerant Bank Arena. After the win, the Panthers' official X account posted the final score. Fans soon started trolling Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Many fans brought up the 2023 playoffs’ sweep, which the Hurricanes lost 4-0 to the Panthers in the Eastern Conference. After that series, Brind’Amour said he didn’t feel it was a real sweep.

The quote has now come back to haunt him. This time, his team is again down 3-0 in the series and facing elimination.

Fans on X used Hurricanes coach Brind’Amour’s old quote to mock him.

“We didn’t lose 6-2. I was there at the game. It wasn’t a 6-2 loss.” One fan said.

“Rod gotta go. We need a new coach that’ll actually lead us to the Cup and win AN ECF game. Thanks for putting us back on the map but dude Rod, you’re done.” Another fan wrote.

"Not particularly worried yet, I still have confidence, let’s go boys!" a fan wrote.

Many fans are frustrated with the team’s lack of success in the Conference final. Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X:

"Why are yall so bad in the ECF every year lmao" one fan mentioned.

"I would bet 100 bucks that the canes have assisted on about 95% of the panthers goals this series. STOP TURNING THE PUCK OVER!!!" a fan said.

"You guys are not the Oilers. You will not take this to 7. Florida in 4." a fan wrote.

Rod Brind’Amour's comments after Hurricanes' Eastern Conference finals sweep in 2023

After the Florida Panthers swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 Eastern Conference final, coach Rod Brind’Amour disagreed with the view. He said the games were close and not a true sweep.

Two of the losses came in overtime. Each game was decided by only one goal.

"Well, that’s the unfortunate part of this," Brind'Amour said, in press conference on May 2023. "He’s going to look back,and everyone’s going to say, “You got swept.” And that’s not what happened.”

“I watched the game. I brought in there. I’m cutting the game. We’re in the game. We didn’t lose four games. We got beat. But we were right there. This could have went the other way. This could have been four games the other way,"

As the series continues, Brind'Amour's past comments continue to get brought up on social media.

