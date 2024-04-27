"Hurricanes really said let’s give them some hope" "Isles in 7": NHL fans left divided as Islanders secure first playoff win of 2024

The New York Islanders clinched their first playoff victory of 2024, defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime in Game 4.

Expand Tweet

The Islanders trailed early and faced the prospect of playing their last game on their home ice this season. Nevertheless, they battled back, winning a thrilling 3-2 double-overtime contest, with Mathew Barzal scoring the winner.

Carolina's Stefan Noesen had earlier leveled the game in the final minutes of regulation, intensifying the tension as the teams entered overtime.

Fans quickly jumped onto the scene with diverse reactions.

"We live to see another day yes yes yes," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Isles in 7," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Hurricanes really said let’s give them some hope," a fan wrote.

Here are more reactions from NHL fans who were happy to see the series getting extended.

"Rangers fans are happy about this. Series extended. Would be great if this goes to quadruple OT in Game 7," one fan said.

"As a rangers fan thank you islanders for your service of extending the series," one fan expressed.

Expand Tweet

"Don’t care if the series is already over, I’m just glad they made it interesting," a fan said.

New York Islanders secure 3-2 OT win against the Carolina Hurricanes

Mathew Barzal's second goal in double overtime secured a 3-2 win for the New York Islanders against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4. Semyon Varlamov's 42 saves, including 18 in overtime, helped the Isles avoid a sweep. Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Isles, while Seth Jarvis and Stefan Noesen scored for the Hurricanes.

The win pushed the series to Game 5 in Raleigh. The decisive goal came from Barzal's deflection off a shot by Robert Bortuzzo. It was the Isles' first overtime goal since 2021. Both teams had chances in overtime, with Varlamov and Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen making crucial saves.

The Isles had a strong start in the third period with a power-play goal from Pageau, but Carolina tied it with Noesen's goal. The game was physical, with a scuffle breaking out after the first overtime. Matt Martin was absent due to an injury, and Ruslan Iskhakov took his place.