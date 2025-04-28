"Hurt or hiding an injury": Valeri Bure’s wife Candace puzzled by Connor McDavid’s ice time in pivotal Game 4 vs LA Kings

The Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid secured a dramatic overtime win over the LA Kings in Game 4 of their first round Stanley Cup playoffs series. NHL great Valeri Bure and his wife Candace had tuned in to the match, and she shared a series of stories on her Instagram featuring their gameday experience.

In one of her stories, Candace voiced her thoughts regarding McDavid’s ice-time in the game. She wondered if the Oilers captain had injury concerns preventing from spending enough time per shift.

"Is McDavid hurt or hiding an injury? Why is he not playing every other shift?" she wrote.

Despite the observation, McDavid played 30:47 and recorded three assists during the game. The Kings jumped out early and built a 3-1 lead by the second period. But the Oilers’ Evan Bouchard scored twice, including a huge goal with just 29 seconds left to tie the game. In overtime, after a Kings penalty, Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner.

“An entire period in one zone. The most exciting OT period!! @edmontonoilers dominated. Incredible!” Candace Bure wrote on her story right after the win.

The series is now tied 2-2 with Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Candace Bure has high praise for Valeri Bure’s culinary skills

Candace Bure also shared a few Instagram stories showing a homemade dinner that Valeri Bure prepared for the game night.

It showed roasted salmon fillets on top of thinly sliced zucchini, yellow squash, cherry tomatoes, and beets, with herbs sprinkled over the top. She mentioned feeling lucky and called Val the best chef.

“Dinner is served. I'm a blessed woman 😍 Val is the best chef 👨‍🍳,” Candace wrote.

When fans asked her for the recipe, Candace explained that there wasn’t one for the meal because Valeri Bure cooks freely without following written instructions. She even joked that Valeri Bure should write a cookbook.

“Sorry, no recipe. Val is a true chef and just cooks. Never from a recipe, so I don’t have one to share,” she wrote.

“Honestly, he should write a cookbook but I don’t know how he’d have the patience to measure things out.”

She also mentioned that it’s now the season for using their wood-fired outdoor oven and encouraged her followers to enjoy the photos she shared.

