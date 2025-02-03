"I actually see a first-round exit again": NHL analyst Meghan Chayka claims big offensive red flag will hurt Maple Leafs deep playoff run chances

NHL analyst Meghan Chakya has raised concerns about the Toronto Maple Leafs' offensive struggles, suggesting that they could jeopardize their chances of a deep playoff run.

The Leafs snapped their three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, but before that, they had only scored three goals in as many outings.

Chakya highlighted the team's offensive shortcomings as a significant hurdle in their playoff aspirations. On TSN's Sportscentre show, Chakya expressed her worries about the Leafs' performance:

"Extremely concerned. 1.71 goals per game in the playoffs, the worst of any team last playoffs. And when you think about the coaching change, it hasn't really made me feel more comfortable. Under Keefe, they were third in the NHL in goals per game. They actually led the league in scoring chances—over 17 per game last season.

She pointed to the coaching change and its impact on the Toronto Maple Leafs' offensive output, mentioning that under former coach Sheldon Keefe, they were ranked top three in goals per game and led the league in scoring chances.

This season, however, the team's approach under Craig Berube has shifted to a dump-and-chase style, which has resulted in a drop to 13th in goals per game and 17th in scoring chances.

She noted that while the team is applying pressure on opponents, they aren't converting those opportunities into goals. If the trend continues, Chakya fears the Toronto Maple Leafs could face another early exit in the playoffs.

"They're actually pressuring the playmakers, so they're really going on the forecheck, but they're not necessarily getting those goals that they need. So if this continues, I actually see a first-round exit again," she added."

While the Leafs are generating chances, their inability to convert on them has cost them many games this season. This is one area Berube and the team will look to improve as the season progresses and they approach the postseason.

Toronto Maple Leafs coach praises team's execution on power play against the Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs took full advantage of their power play opportunities in their 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

The Leafs scored twice in the first period while on the man advantage, showcasing effective execution. Craig Berube was impressed with the team's execution.

"Really big. The power play had to be really good tonight. They executed really well. They got on the inside. That is the bottom line. It is how you score goals," he said via Maple Leafs Hot Stove.

The Leafs improved to 31-19-2 and face the Calgary Flames next on Tuesday at Saddledome.

