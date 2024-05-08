"I was almost crying" - 54-save hero Igor Shesterkin emotional after Rangers' thrilling 2OT Game win

Igor Shesterkin once again showed why he's among the best goalies in the NHL. In Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, the New York Rangers netminder delivered an outstanding performance, the best by a goalie in this year's playoffs so far.

Shesterkin only allowed three goals on 57 shots and achieved a .947 SV%. He effectively shut down the Hurricanes offense during both overtimes. The Rangers eventually clinched a 4-3 victory, courtesy of Vincent Trocheck's game-winning goal in second overtime at the MSG on Tuesday.

Igor Shesterkin expressed his emotions and shared that it was an indescribable feeling every time the MSG faithful chanted his name. His 54-save heroics left him feeling emotional (via Rangers on MSG):

"It's an unbelievable feeling every time ... every time. I was almost crying," Shesterkin said after the game.

Shesterkin's 54-save game propelled him to second spot in the history books. It marked his 29th consecutive game without allowing more than three goals, making him just the second goalie in NHL playoff history to achieve the feat.

Jonathan Quick holds the record with 36 games in the playoffs where he has not conceded more than three goals in a row. Shesterkin has maintained a flawless record of 6-0, with 169 saves, 2.37 GAA and a .929 SV% in these playoffs so far.

Peter Laviolette hails Igor Shesterkin's performance in Game 2

Peter Laviolette praised Igor Shesterkin's performance in Game 2 against the Hurricanes, highlighting his fantastic play throughout the game.

The Blue Shirts HC emphasized the importance of crucial saves, reckoning that both goalies had to come up big to influence the game's outcome. Laviolette commended Igor Shesterkin for his exceptional performance, especially in overtime, where his saves were crucial.

"He (Igor) was fantastic tonight. Both goaltenders had to make big saves or the game would have went a different direction," Laviolette said (via Rangers Videos on X) after the game.

"He played a heck of a game, and then you're in overtime two. But in overtime, those saves have to be made, and he was fantastic," the Blue Shirts coach added.

The New York Rangers have had a perfect start to their Round 2 series, leading the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0. Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at PNC Arena in Carolina.