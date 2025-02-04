"I didn't ask, I just moved right in": J.T. Miller on moving in with $39,375,000 New York Rangers teammate after blockbuster trade 

New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller made himself right at home after being traded from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, moving in with Rangers teammate and longtime friend Vincent Trocheck.

When asked about staying with Trocheck, who is signed to a seven-year, $39.375 million contract with the Rangers, Miller said with a laugh:

"I didn't ask, I just moved right in."

Miller and Trocheck grew up together in Pittsburgh and have been friends since a young age.

"Having a best friend on the team and, you know, it's, I don't think at that start of the year, we were thinking about playing with each other, but when the opportunity came, obviously that's something for our families is really special," Miller said.

"And, you know, for us to be here together, trying to work together to get a common goal it's a really cool feeling and, you know, we're both very lucky," he added.

The Rangers acquired Miller on Friday in a blockbuster trade with the Canucks, receiving the forward along with defensemen Jackson Dorrington and Erik Brannstrom in exchange for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a 2025 first-round pick.

Miller made an immediate impact for New York, scoring two goals in his Rangers debut on Saturday. He followed that up with two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vincent Trocheck opens up about reuniting with best friend J.T. Miller

Vincent Trocheck opened up about the significance of this moment, admitting that playing alongside his lifelong best friend J.T. Miller has been a dream for over a decade.

“He’s my best friend in the world,” Trocheck said Friday via NHL.com. “I think this had been a pipe dream for – 10 years in the making, I feel like. Obviously came in the League around the same time. Grew up since we were nine years old together, live about 500 yards from each other back in Pittsburgh.”

Trocheck, who was a key advocate for the Rangers to acquire Miller, revealed that their children are also close, adding an extra layer of personal connection to this professional reunion.

“I’m sorry. This is embarrassing. But we’ve been talking about it forever. It means a lot. It’s just a cool experience to be able to play with your best friend in the NHL,” he added.

Before making the deal, New York GM Chris Drury reportedly spoke to Trocheck about J.T. Miller to get an inside perspective.

