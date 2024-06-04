"I bet he works with Kreider this offseason" "Devils fans sweating rn": NHL fans react to Matt Rempe's off-season focus on enhancing fighting skills

New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe has become a focal point of discussion among NHL fans. Despite the controversies surrounding his style of play, there's an undeniable loyalty from Rangers fans towards Rempe, who has captured their hearts with his gritty performance on the ice.

In a recent interview shared by Rangers Videos on X, Matt Rempe outlined his plans for the summer, addressing both his aspirations and the practicalities of his current situation. He acknowledged his need to address an eye infection, displaying humility despite his burgeoning popularity.

"Well, first off, I gotta get rid of my eye infection. Look like an idiot. So sorry about that. It's not, it's not good," Rempe said.

"I wanna be a guy who can play eight to twelve minutes every single night in a row. I grew up as a centerman. I wanna play center or wing, play both positions," Rempe added.

Crucially, Matt Rempe also addressed the controversial topic of fighting in hockey. Acknowledging his involvement in this aspect of the game, he expressed a commitment to further honing his skills in this area.

"I want to work in the fight. I want to be a guy, I want to be like, I really enjoy that start of the game and I want to continue to work on that...." Rempe said.

In response to Matt Rempe's summer plans, NHL fans expressed a range of reactions on X.

One fan speculated on potential collaborations, commenting:

"I bet you he works with Kreider this offseason."

However, not all reactions were positive.

"Devils fans sweating rn," one fan said

"My prediction..he won't make the team out of camp. He'll be a spot callup and get limited duty," another fan said.

Others couldn't help but admire Matt Rempe's dedication. Here are some more reactions on X.

"How can you not love this kids attitude," one fan said.

"Love you Remps. Sad the season is over but looking forward to your game soon. Enjoy some of your time off as well. LGR," another fan said.

"Amazing kid," one fan said.

New York Rangers lost 2-1 to Florida Panthers in the absence of Matt Rempe

The Florida Panthers defeated the New York Rangers 2-1 to win the conference finals 4-2, securing their second consecutive berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

Sam Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko scored, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves. Despite the Rangers' efforts, including a late goal by Artemi Panarin, they fell short, losing three straight games.

Florida will face Edmonton for the Cup, aiming for redemption after last year's loss to Vegas.

This marks the Panthers' third appearance in the final, and they continue Florida's streak of Eastern Conference dominance.