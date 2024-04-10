“I can, he can’t”: Marc-Andre Fleury delivers his take on epic car prank war with Brandon Duhaime

The epic prank war between Minnesota Wild netminder Marc-Andre Fleury and Colorado Avalance forward Brandon Duhaime saw a new episode this week, with Fleury removing the wheels off his former teammate's Jeep.

Fleury’s reacted to his latest prank, saying (via CBS News):

"Usually, I don’t do pranks."

Fans wouldn't buy that for a second since the 39-year-old is a known prankster. He’s also one of the most popular jokesters around the league.

But this week’s installment in the prank war wasn’t just for kicks. It was a revenge prank after Duhaime covered Fleury's car with toilet paper earlier. So, Fleury admitted it, saying:

"I think it was well known that he got my car last time."

But Fleury did not pull off this prank all by himself. He got a little help from his friends. When asked about it, he replied:

"I don’t want to reveal, but I don’t want to take all the credit. I did have some help from some fine gentlemen, who helped me out through the process."

When reporters asked Fleury about changing tires, he quipped:

"I can, he can’t. That’s his problem."

With the playoffs looming, Duhaime may need to wait a while before escalating the war. Meanwhile, the Wild are currently out of playoff contention, meaning Fleury will have more time to keep a careful eye out for the next assault in this hilarious back-and-forth battle.

What’s Next for Marc-Andre Fleury?

With the Wild nine points out of the last wildcard spot in the West and five games remaining, the playoffs seem out of reach. With the 39-year-old Hall of Famer set to hit free agency, the question arises: What’s next for Marc-Andre Fleury?

Fleury has hinted about returning for another season. While he hasn’t ruled out retirement, he’s made it clear he’s got two options in mind. Fleury recently said (via NHL.com):

"Wouldn’t want to move and take my three kids out of their environment. It’s probably Minnesota or retirement."

Fleury is essentially a backup goalie at this point in his career. He’s done a great job this year, teaming up with Filip Gustavsson. He’s played in 38 games this season, netting 17 wins and two shutouts. He’s registered a respectable 2.87 goals against average and a .899 save percentage.

According to CapFriendly, Fleury will become an unrestricted free agent. His current cap hit is set at $3.5 million. That’s a heavy price for a backup. Does Marc-Andre Fleury take a pay cut to stay in Minnesota? With Gustavsson signed for two more years at a similar cap hit and Jesper Wallstedt locked for two more seasons on an entry-level deal, Marc-Andre Fleury may become too expensive to keep in Minnesota.