NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke at the NHL GM meetings on Wednesday and provided an update on the league's revenue, which is expected to surpass $6 billion.

NHL reporter Frank Seravalli, who is at the meetings, revealed the projection from Bettman is $6.2 billion.

With NHL revenue going past $6 billion, fans are hoping that means the salary cap will see a major increase.

"I can get down with a 96 million dollar cap."

"6.2 BILLION dollars. We get a very limited cap raise, and the players make dick all compare to the other sports. Not to mention Bettman still is riding the yotes even though they’re poverty. With Bettman in charge this sport is at a brutal stand still."

"So this is very simplistic but if revenue is split 50/50 the cap should be based on 3.1 billion which equates to a 96.8 million cap. How do they come up with 87 million for next season? Escrow has been paid."

"That's a $96.875 million salary cap, if all things were back to equal. The NHLPA will be looking to catch that up in 2026."

The NHL saw its revenue go up plenty from last year, but despite that, the salary cap hasn't gone up to $96 million, which many fans were hoping for.

What is the NHL salary cap for next season?

The NHL salary cap is projected to be $87.675 million, which is up from $83.5 million for the 2023–24 season.

Although the revenue saw a major increase, the cap does not reflect that, as it's only going up $4 million, which was a surprise to many, as fans were hoping it would go up more.

It's also a bit of a surprise that the cap didn't see a big increase, as Bettman has spoken about how well the league has done.

"The state of the league is very strong," said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman at the Board of Governors meeting back in October, via Sportsnet.

"The game is in great shape. Our franchises have never been better owned or stronger... Things are good. Vital signs are good. Revenues are growing. Everybody thinks the game is in great shape..."

It remains to be seen if the salary cap increases going forward, given that the league is doing well in numbers.