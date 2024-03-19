"I can hear Leafs fans crying about overcelebrating lmfao" - NHL fans react to young fan's iconic celebration at Flames game

In a recent youth hockey game at the Scotiabank Saddledome, home of the Calgary Flames, one young player's celebration stole the spotlight and captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

During the first intermission of the game between the Calgary Flames and Washington Capitals, a youth hockey player from the Southwest Hockey Association in Calgary showcased his incredible skills not only on the ice but also on the dance floor.

After executing a brilliant move to beat the goalie and score a shootout goal, the young player didn't just skate back to the bench like any other goal scorer. Instead, he unleashed a show-stopping celebration by performing the iconic dance move known as "the worm."

What was truly different was the fact that the young player performed the worm while wearing full hockey gear. It was pure entertainment.

The NHL took notice and soon shared the video on Twitter, where it quickly went viral. The caption reads:

"During the first intermission at the Flames game, this young player hit THE WORM after scoring! We may never see a better celly than this."

Here's a different angle:

Soon fans joined in, praising the young player for his creativity.

One fan humorously referenced past controversial celebrations:

"When Yakupov celebrated, it was offensive to the game of hockey, of course."

On the other hand, another fan suggested that NHL players and general managers might be eager to see him drafted:

"And I bet that NHL players are just hoping that their GM drafts this kid. Oh yeah, sure."

One fan went to the extent to declared the youth player's celebration as:

"Miles more entertaining than anything else that happened during the game."

Calgary FLames lose 5-2 to Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin scored his 20th goal of the season, helping the Washington Capitals win 5-2 against the Calgary Flames. This achievement makes him the sixth NHL player to score at least 20 goals in a season 19 times and the third to do so for 19 consecutive seasons.

Calgary coach Ryan Huska said:

"Five-on-five, I thought we did some things that we liked. I don't think we did a good enough job special team-wise.

"For me, that was the difference in the game. Both our power play in not generating anything for us, but also giving them momentum, and our penalty kill did that, too."

The Capitals also received contributions from Dylan Strome, Tom Wilson and Hendrix Lapierre. Despite goals from MacKenzie Weegar and Kevin Rooney for the Flames, Washington's power play and overall performance secured the victory.