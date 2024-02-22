"I didn't convince them of anything": Morgan Rielly opens up about his appeal against five-game suspension for cross-checking Ridly Grieg

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly has spoken out about his recent suspension and appeal. This followed an incident with Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig, where he did a cross-check. Sidelined for five games, Rielly is keen to play again in the upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

In his first media appearance since the suspension, Morgan Rielly reflected on the ordeal, acknowledging the learning opportunity it presented.

"Lots to be learned, grateful it’s almost over," Rielly remarked during the team's preparation for their game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Despite an unsuccessful appeal last week, Rielly appreciated the support from his teammates and the organization throughout the process.

The defenseman clarified that the cross-check was a reactionary move following Greig's slapshot into an empty net and was not premeditated.

"I just wanted to address something and it got away from me," Rielly admitted, emphasizing that the action was unintended.

During the appeal, Rielly remained honest about the sequence of events, though he conceded that he was unable to sway the decision-makers.

"I didn’t convince them of anything, so I guess so, I was just honest about how the play went down and what I was thinking and what I was trying to do," he stated.

In Rielly's absence, the Maple Leafs scored a flawless four-win record. TJ Brodie and Timothy Liljegren, the defensemen, have shown their skills.

With Rielly returning, lineup changes are being discussed. However, his teammates, including Auston Matthews, trust in Rielly's capacity to jump back into the game.

Rielly, with a record of seven goals and 36 assists in just 50 games this term, will strengthen the Maple Leafs squad. They're keen to win further in the league, and his return to the ice will certainly boost their defense.

Players claim Maple Leafs' recent winning streak was fueled by suspended Morgan Rielly

Despite defenseman Morgan Rielly's absence due to suspension, the Toronto Maple Leafs have found unexpected success on the ice, prompting forward William Nylander to credit their recent wins to their sidelined teammate.

"We've answered the bell. And I think Mo kinda lit the fire in the team. Yeah, we're battling for Mo,"

Nylander remarked to reporters after the Leafs' 4-2 triumph over the St. Louis Blues, where he netted the decisive shorthanded goal.

Newcomer Matthew Knies echoed Nylander's sentiment, observing,

"He kinda defended the respect of our team, and I think we're playing really hard now."

Stars like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner did lots of heavy lifting. Yet, teammates like Knies and Pontus Hölmberg also played big parts in recent wins.

"It's great to have these guys come in and play important minutes. It just gives them more confidence and gives us confidence as a team,"

Auston Matthews remarked to reporters, emphasizing the importance of collective effort in Morgan Rielly's absence.