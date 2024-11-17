"I cringe at myself watching that": Connor Bedard makes his feelings know about infamous Hyundai commercial starring his sister Madisen

Connor Bedard starred in a Hyundai Canada commercial released November 2023, just days into his rookie NHL season, after being drafted first overall. Bedard's sister, Madisen, or Madi as her family calls her, made a surprise cameo in the commercial.

NHL fans were unimpressed with the No. 1 pick's acting, with some suggesting he take acting lessons with the money he would make his rookie contract. Some fans pointed out the lack of common sense in the commercial -- why would Bedard park his car behind his sister's, and be in Chicago for practice, how could his sister not know that her talented brother was in the Windy City, and not in their home town in Vancouver, after being drafted by the Blackhawks.

Trending

Almost exactly a year later, Sportsnet's Scott Oake asked Connor Bedard two burning questions about his infamous Hyundai commercial from 2023 - how could Maddie not know Connor was in Chicago, and why she couldn't have simply backed up her car given the abundance of space around.

Connor Bedard opened up about the year-old commercial and laughingly said:

"(19:01) I cringe at myself just watching that. It was funny, I think they were telling me she was pretty good, and (when) I was going to do my part, they made me redo it a million times."

Bedard was excited to have his sister co-starring in the commercial but also thanked his lucky stars for not having to see his own acting performance. He said:

"I'm lucky I'm in the States so I don't have to watch myself too much. She's always texting me when she watches it ..."

"She means the world to me, we're best friends": Connor Bedard's heartwarming relationship with sister Madisen

Madisen Bedard is a trained gymnast and is pursuing a business commerce degree from the University of Calgary. According to her LinkedIn, she is currently a Top Prospects - Retail Ops intern with the Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) group.

She worked a full-time role at Lululemon, the company her brother is an ambassador of, as an Educator. Her prior experiences include being a nanny, a food server at Whole Foods, and a camp leader at the Flicka Gymnastics Club.

Connor Bedard said his sister is his greatest role model in life. Delving deeper into his relationship with his sister, Bedard said:

"(18:14) She means the world to me, we're best friends. Someone that I really look up to, and really try to follow her lead, and the decisions she makes in her life."

Bedard added that Madi has continued to help her little brother, the same way she helped him during his school days. But now, her help has elevated to a manager/agent-type role, with Madi helping him out with emails, possibly from probable sponsors, businesses, etc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback