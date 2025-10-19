"I'd give up one of my children for a win": Frustrated Sharks HC Ryan Warsofsky doesn't hold back after 4th straight loss

San Jose Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky was frustrated after his team lost 3-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It marked the team’s fourth straight loss at home to start the season. Warsofsky spoke about the team’s struggles, highlighting that many new players are still adjusting.“A lot of new players,&quot; Warsofsky said. &quot;We got to just keep working, keep teaching from the coaches. We got to keep preparing them. But, yeah, trust me, it sucks.”The Penguins dominated, with Tristan Jarry making 31 saves to record his first shutout of the campaign. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, while Anthony Mantha also scored. San Jose was unable to score despite taking 31 shots.Warsofsky didn’t hide his frustration on how much the losses have affected him.“I'd give up one of my children for a f**king win,&quot; Warsofsky said. &quot;So it’s frustrated. I’m sorry for swearing. We’re very, very frustrated, and we keep working at it.”Even with the tough start, Warsofsky remains focused on helping his players improve. He stressed patience, coaching and preparation as the team works through these early challenges. The Sharks have a long season ahead, and Warsofsky wants to make sure they keep learning and developing.Sharks continue to struggle early in 2025-26 seasonThe San Jose Sharks lost 6-3 to the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Friday. The home team scored early with Nick Schmaltz netting two goals in the first period, both assisted by Clayton Keller. Keller added a goal and three assists, while Schmaltz completed a hat trick in third. Michael Carcone also scored for the Mammoth.The Sharks tied the game 2-2 in the second period with goals from Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Skinner, but Utah quickly regained control. Macklin Celebrini scored a power play goal late in the third period, giving the team some hope. However, the Sharks were unable to keep up for the rest of the game. San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky discussed his team's performance.“I thought we had good energy on the bench heading into the third period,&quot; Warsofsky said, via NNHL.com. &quot;The guys in the dressing room, we were saying the right things, but we've got to start doing the right things.”The Sharks are 0-3-2 and will face the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.