“I’d be in Siberia the next day”: Nikita Zadorov claims his public criticism of President Vladimir Putin has barred his entry into Russia

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov is set to become a free agent on July 1. While his time in Vancouver saw him reach the second round of the Stanley Cup with the Canucks, his future is uncertain.

In a piece by Sportsnet, Iain McIntyre brought up the question marks surrounding Nikita Zadorov’s future with the Canucks. Mainly, the question raised was if the Canucks can afford to pay Zadorov anything above his $3.75 million cap hit.

The Canucks would reportedly love to keep him, and Nikita Zadorov and family would love to stay. But there’s a reason that goes beyond money and stability.

Back in September 2023, Nikita Zadorov, then a member of the Calgary Flames, openly criticized the motives behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He made these comments in an interview with Russian YouTuber Yury Dud.

Now, Nikita Zadorov has declared that this public criticism of Russian president Putin has made it impossible for him and his family to return to their home country.

"I’d be in Siberia the next day," Zadorov said in a May one-on-one interview with Sportsnet

As such, the difficult situation Zadorov and his family face means he’ll need to sort out a contract situation that favors his NHL career and his family’s safety.

Zadorov also opened up about his desire to win the Stanley Cup and be a part of a team which is capable of going all the way:

"Obviously, there’s a lot of interest in the family stuff. But the main interest is to win the Stanley Cup."

Canucks might struggle to pay what could be Nikita Zadorov’s last big contract

Predicting Zadorov’s next contract is no easy task. And the Canucks have their own share of salary cap issues. There are reportedly two main factors to consider: Term and cap hit.

On the one hand, Zadorov said he feels he could play well into his mid to late-thirties. Sportsnet quoted Zadorov:

"I feel like I can play until 35 or 36 easily, on a high level. I think my body can do that. It’s not like I’m injury prone. I feel like I can get to another level of leadership and hockey as well when I know I’m in this team."

On the other hand, at 29, if Zadorov can play until 36, then a max-term, eight-year deal might work. But what about the cap hit?

McIntyre points out that, based on data from DailyFaceoff.com and AFP Analytics, Zadorov is roughly worth $5.3 per season.

The Canucks may reportedly struggle to pay Zadorov that much, especially when considering they have a number of UFAs on the board and Brock Boeser’s looming free agency next season. In a press conference last Thursday, GM Patrik Allvin said:,

“We want to be a competitive team… so there’s only so much I can pay certain individuals."

However, with Quinn Hughes and Carson Soucy as the only defensemen under contract beyond next season, the Canucks might be compelled to lock up Zadorov for the foreseeable future.