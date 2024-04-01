"I'd be surprised if they moved him": Wayne Gretzky weighs in on Trevor Zegras' future with Anaheim Ducks

In the recent NHL on TNT segment, the analysts on the panel discussed Trevor Zegras and his future with the Anaheim Ducks.

Wayne Gretzky weighed on Trevor Zegras' future, saying:

"We can't just give up on the guy and we kind of missed a lot action this year. Over the course of his career in minor hockey and then all the way up to the first couple of years in the NHL."

The hockey legend mentioned that despite Zegras' slow start to injuries and contract talks, he has tremendous ability and talent.

Wayne Gretzky also reckoned that Trevor Zegras still has a lot of potential, and it would be surprising if the Ducks were to trade him based on his current situation:

"You know, he's got tremendous ability and great talent. He got off to a slow start over the contract talks he was injured. Let's say let's not panic and the general managers good organizations don't panic, I would be surprised that they moved him."

Analysts believe the 23-year-old forward has a bright future with the Ducks, especially given the team's pool of other talented young players.

Zegras had to miss 20 games due to an ankle injury this season. The 23-year-old forward returned from his injury during a game against the Seattle Kraken last week.

Trevor Zegras and the Ducks lose to Canucks

On Sunday night, the Vancouver Canucks hosted the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place.

The Canucks, who secured their playoff spot after the Blues' 4-0 loss to the Sharks on Saturday, defeated the Ducks 3-2. Vancouver will enter the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

Coming back into Sunday's action, Brock Boeser put the hosts ahead as he scored on the powerplay at 11:26 of the first period. In the second period, Dakota Joshua extended the Canucks' lead to 2-0, scoring on the powerplay.

The Ducks recovered from their deficit in the third period, with Olen Zellweger and Mason McTavish scoring to tie the game 2-2 at 4:48. Joshua scored his second goal of the night, helping the Canucks come back for a 3-2 victory.