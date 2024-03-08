"I don’t even want to think about that": Jeremy Swayman on Linus Ullmark's potential trade out of Boston Bruins

The trade deadline day has finally arrived and uncertainty hangs over the Boston Bruins, particularly concerning the fate of goaltender Linus Ullmark. Following the Bruins' 4-1 victory over the Maple Leafs, Jeremy Swayman expressed his hope that the longstanding tradition of goalie hugs with Ullmark would continue despite a possible trade.

Acknowledging the inevitability of trade rumors in the NHL, Swayman reflected on the possibility of parting ways with his friend and teammate.

“I mean, that guy is my brother for life and he’s a huge reason why we’ve had success every year. I have no doubt that there’s not going to be any surprises hopefully. I love that guy to death. Whatever happens, happens. " Swayman said after win over Leafs.

"It’s a business. I know it just as well. Whatever happens, happens. We’ve dealt with it over the years. I mean, I don’t even want to think about that.”

With the Bruins seeking a postseason push, retaining their powerful goaltending combination is critical, especially after last year's devastating early playoff departure. The Bruins (37-13-15) are ranked second in the Atlantic Division with 89 points, one point behind the Florida Panthers.

However, the Bruins face challenges with limited trade assets and cap space, potentially forcing them to consider moving Ullmark. With Swayman reportedly discussing a contract extension, the team may need to make difficult decisions to manage their goaltending situation effectively.

Captain Brad Marchand has stressed the need to stay focused amid trade speculation, urging his teammates to control what they can and maintain their performance regardless of the outcome.

“We just have to control what we can control, stay in the moment. " Marchand said. "It definitely is nerve-racking coming close to the deadline and the uncertainty of it. "

"But I think the easiest way to go about that is to just come in and focus on doing your job every day and performing at your best and trying to keep your mind off things that are out of your control." Marchand added.

Any incoming move from the Boston Bruins will likely take place today.

Boston Bruins demolished the Leafs, with Jeremy Swayman taking charge

The Boston Bruins secured a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Jeremy Swayman making 28 saves. David Pastrnak, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie and Brandon Carlo scored for Boston.

The Bruins' defense impressed coach Jim Montgomery, who called it "can't give enough credit." Despite Toronto's effort, the Bruins maintained control, extending their winning streak against the Maple Leafs to seven games.

The Boston Bruins face the Pittsburgh Penguins next.