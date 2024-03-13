"I don't have enough contract time": Nick Foligno has a lot to teach Connor Bedard, but much less time

In a recent interaction captured, veteran NHL player Nick Foligno expressed his desire to impart wisdom to young star Connor Bedard but lamented the limitations of his current contract. The exchange shared by Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis, sheds light on Foligno's eagerness to mentor Bedard, a rising talent in the hockey world.

"Foligno to a mic’d up Connor Bedard: 'There’s so much to teach you and I don’t have enough contract time. I’m gonna have to stay in Chicago like five more years after I retire,'" read the caption accompanying the video.

In the clip, Foligno can be heard telling Bedard:

"There's so much to teach you, and I don't have enough contract time."

Bedard responded:

"I didn't want."

To which Nick Foligno elaborated:

"I didn't want to get a layup like that. Stay in Chicago for, like, five years after I retire."

Well, Nick Foligno's contract may limit the amount of time he can directly mentor Bedard on the ice, but his willingness to go above and beyond suggests that his impact on the young player's career could extend beyond his playing career.

Nick Foligno and team secured 7-2 victory over Ducks

The Chicago Blackhawks secured a resounding 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, with standout performances from Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev. Bedard tallied a goal and four assists, setting a new single-game high in points.

Reflecting on the win, Chicago coach Luke Richardson emphasized the need for consistency despite the recent success. He said:

We have to realize it’s only two games, We’re doing a great job to get to this point and now we’ve got to push it even more.”

Bedard, the top overall pick in last year's draft and a contender for rookie of the year showcased his skill with a remarkable eight points in two games.

Despite personal achievements, Bedard remained focused on the team's performance. Bedard said:

"There were a lot of positives. It’s funny. I had eight straight games without a goal, then you have a couple big ones and people forget about that. Enjoy, but we’ve got to turn the page.”

The Blackhawks capitalized on their power play, netting four goals with the man advantage.

Chicago's resurgence on the power play was evident as Seth Jones and Tyler Johnson contributed to the scoring barrage. Kurashev, who scored twice and provided two assists, reached a milestone of 100 NHL points.

The victory marked only the second time this season that Chicago had won consecutive games.