"I fantasize and envision ourselves winning": Stuart Skinner's wife, Chloe, reveals her Oilers Stanley Cup manifestation ahead of Final

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner's wife, Chloe, shared her optimism for the team's Stanley Cup aspirations ahead of their Final rematch against the Florida Panthers.
Skinner has emerged as a key player for the Oilers in the playoffs, showcasing his skills as a dependable goaltender with crucial saves and overcoming criticism.
On the Breaking the Ice podcast, Chloe explained that she imagines the team winning and feels confident in that outcome, but she and Stuart Skinner strive to remain grounded, focusing on taking the playoffs one game at a time
"Of course, I like fantasize and enenvision ourselves winning, and I can see it, and I can feel it like I can feel that, but we really try to stay super grounded and knowing that it's just one game at a time, and we're just gonna get there, it feels less emotional this year than it did last year."
She expressed the team's collective belief - shared by the players and their families - that they can win the Cup and deserve the victory.
"I think last year it was like, like, almost shocking, like, we couldn't believe this was happening. And this year, coming into it, like we knew we could do this. ... It's like we all have this huge belief that we can do this, and this is going to happen, and we deserve it," she added.
Stuart Skinner confident ahead of the Stanley Cup Final
After struggling in the net during the first six playoff games, Skinner rebounded remarkably, posting a 1.25 goals-against-average and a .952 save percentage in his last four outings, all wins against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.
Heading into the Stanley Cup Final, Stuart Skinner appeared more confident.
“I felt confident before,” Skinner said (via TSN). “That’s the life of being a goaltender. “It’s ebbs and flows. You can feel it right away. Sometimes you don’t feel it right away. I mean, I wish I felt it all the time."
Stuart Sinner and the Oilers host the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Rogers Place on Wednesday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.
