"I fantasize and envision ourselves winning": Stuart Skinner's wife, Chloe, reveals her Oilers Stanley Cup manifestation ahead of Final

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner's wife, Chloe, shared her optimism for the team's Stanley Cup aspirations ahead of their Final rematch against the Florida Panthers.

Skinner has emerged as a key player for the Oilers in the playoffs, showcasing his skills as a dependable goaltender with crucial saves and overcoming criticism.

On the Breaking the Ice podcast, Chloe explained that she imagines the team winning and feels confident in that outcome, but she and Stuart Skinner strive to remain grounded, focusing on taking the playoffs one game at a time

"Of course, I like fantasize and enenvision ourselves winning, and I can see it, and I can feel it like I can feel that, but we really try to stay super grounded and knowing that it's just one game at a time, and we're just gonna get there, it feels less emotional this year than it did last year."

She expressed the team's collective belief - shared by the players and their families - that they can win the Cup and deserve the victory.

"I think last year it was like, like, almost shocking, like, we couldn't believe this was happening. And this year, coming into it, like we knew we could do this. ... It's like we all have this huge belief that we can do this, and this is going to happen, and we deserve it," she added.

Stuart Skinner confident ahead of the Stanley Cup Final

After struggling in the net during the first six playoff games, Skinner rebounded remarkably, posting a 1.25 goals-against-average and a .952 save percentage in his last four outings, all wins against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

Heading into the Stanley Cup Final, Stuart Skinner appeared more confident.

“I felt confident before,” Skinner said (via TSN). “That’s the life of being a goaltender. “It’s ebbs and flows. You can feel it right away. Sometimes you don’t feel it right away. I mean, I wish I felt it all the time."

Stuart Sinner and the Oilers host the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Rogers Place on Wednesday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

