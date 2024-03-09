"I feel like I'm hated here": Pat Maroon addresses concerns as he joins Boston Bruins

Veteran forward Pat Maroon is ready to embrace a new chapter in his NHL career as he joins the Boston Bruins. The acquisition was confirmed by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on March 8. Maroon comes from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Luke Toporowski and a conditional draft pick.

Addressing concerns about his reception in Boston, Maroon acknowledged feeling disliked by Bruins fans in the past

Pat Maroon said (via Ty Anderson):

“I feel like I’m hated here. But I’ve heard nothing but good things about this locker room. There’s been a lot of chirps and fighting with these guys over the years, but it’s gonna be good to be on the other side of it.”

Expand Tweet

Maroon, a seasoned player at 35 years old, brings a wealth of experience to the Bruins lineup. In 49 games with the Minnesota Wild this season, he contributed four goals and 12 assists.

Throughout his extensive NHL career spanning multiple teams, Maroon has amassed 121 goals and 183 assists in 778 games. Notably, he boasts three Stanley Cup victories with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019 and back-to-back championships with the St. Louis Blues in 2020 and 2021.

With 150 Stanley Cup playoff games under his belt, Maroon's playoff prowess adds depth and championship pedigree to the Bruins roster. Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2007, Maroon's journey has seen him carve out a respected and accomplished career in the NHL.

Boston Bruins didn't trade Linus Ullmark, rumors hint at no-trade clause

The Boston Bruins opted not to trade goaltender Linus Ullmark before the NHL trade deadline, despite widespread speculation. Ullmark's presence, alongside Jeremy Swayman, has fortified the Bruins' goaltending, ranking them among the league's top teams in save percentage (No. 3) and goals allowed (No. 8).

However, trading Ullmark could have freed up salary cap space for potential roster upgrades. Despite reported trade discussions involving Ullmark, including a potential deal with the Los Angeles Kings, none materialized.

Ullmark's contract includes a no-trade clause, allowing him to veto deals with certain teams, a factor that may have influenced trade negotiations.

Don Sweeney expressed contentment with the team's goaltending situation and declined to comment on specifics regarding Ullmark's contract negotiations.

"I acknowledge we've explored different situations. And we had opportunities to move different players, but I'm not getting into the, you know, the intricacies of what's in somebody's contract at this point in time.”

The Bruins currently hold a record of 37-13-15 and are second in the Atlantic Division.