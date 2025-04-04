"I feel the same": Alex Ovechkin brushes off tension amid Wayne Gretzky's goal record chase chaos

Alex Ovechkin scored his 892nd career NHL goal on Wednesday during the Washington Capitals' 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. The goal moved him just three behind Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals. Ovechkin reached the mark on a 5-on-3 power play late in the second period.

Jakob Chychrun passed the puck to Ovechkin, who fired a one-timer from the left circle. The puck beat Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen on the blocker side. It was his 39th goal in just 59 games this season. Ovechkin missed 16 games earlier in the campaign due to a fractured left fibula.

He did not show much emotion after scoring his 892nd goal. When asked about the tensions amid the record chase, he kept his answer short.

"I feel the same," Ovechkin said after the game, via Sportsnet.

The Capitals were outplayed by the Hurricanes for most of the game. Carolina scored three power-play goals and took control early. The loss was a setback but Washington remains strong in the standings.

“Obviously, we knew it was going to be a hard game and it’s going be lots of speed,” Ovechkin said, via NHL.com. “Maybe it was just the back-to-back, but in the second we kind of understood what we have to do and, unfortunately, we only scored one goal.”

Ovechkin has 66 points this season and is on a three-game point streak. He leads the team in goals and continues to be a major contributor at age 39. Ovechkin also holds the record for most 30-goal seasons (19) and is tied for most 50-goal seasons (nine) with Gretzky and Mike Bossy.

Gretzky has held the NHL goal record since 1999. Ovechkin is close to breaking it, but he is not thinking about the pressure. He is focused on playing well and helping his team. The record will come when it comes.

Gary Bettman and Wayne Gretzky will be present for Alex Ovechkin's top goal-scorer moment

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Wayne Gretzky are watching Alex Ovechkin closely as he nears the goal record. They were at the game in Raleigh when Ovechkin scored his 892nd goal, just three goals away from breaking Gretzky’s mark.

"We want to make sure we're here when magic happens," Bettman said on Wednesday, via NHL.com.

The NHL is planning ceremonies for each game until the record is broken. Bettman, Gretzky and others will attend every game. The league wants to make sure the moment is well-covered and well-remembered.

