"I feel sick": Wayne Gretzky's daughter-in-law Sara shares heartwarming incident with daughter Sicily who likes to play '200 games' before bed

Wayne Gretzky's daughter-in-law, Sara Gretzky, shared a heartwarming story on Instagram about her eldest daughter Sicily. Born in 2021, Sicily is the daughter of Sara and Ty Gretzky, Wayne Gretzky's son.

In her Instagram story, Sara wrote about Sicily's bedtime routine, saying her daughter likes to play "200 games" before Sara leaves the room each night. This usually involves Sicily wanting to play another round of a guessing game or charades.

However, on this particular night, as Sara was closing Sicily's door, her daughter called out, "Mommy!" Expecting another request for a game, Sara opened the door, only to hear Sicily simply say, "I love you."

Wayne Gretzky's daughter-in-law Sara's Insta [via IG/@saragretzky]

Sara wrote that hearing those words from her daughter made her feel "sick", presumably in a good way, from the overwhelming rush of maternal emotion.

Along with the story, she shared adorable photos of her two daughters, Sicily and her younger sister Vienna. In one photo, the girls are seen holding hands as they walk together:

[via IG/@saragretzky]

Another shows them sitting at a table enjoying pancakes at a local café:

[via IG/@saragretzky]

Sara even included a link to their cozy sweaters, giving fans a glimpse into the family's style.

Ty and Sara tied the knot on Feb. 29, 2020, in a glamorous Gatsby-themed wedding in Brooklyn, New York.

Wayne Gretzky's daughter-in-law Sara gets emotional with motherhood

Sara Gretzky recently got emotional on social media about motherhood. In November, Sara shared a post from the account 'Caring Parent' that resonated with her experience as a mom. The post read:

"The sad part about motherhood is that you're raising the one person you can't live without...to be able to live without you."

Sara added the post to her Instagram story along with the caption:

"Oh I wanna throw up" but she meant it in a good way.

[via IG/@saragretzky]

The emotional post highlights the bittersweet reality of parenthood — raising your children to become independent adults, even though, as a parent, you never want to be without them.

