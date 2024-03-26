"I felt the penalty on the ice was sufficient": Islanders captain Anders Lee responds to outcome of hit on Nico Hischier

New York Islanders captain Anders Lee addressed the aftermath of a controversial hit on New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier during Sunday night's game. Lee will not face any supplementary discipline from the NHL's Department of Player Safety for the incident.

The incident occurred during a tumultuous second period for the Islanders, who lost 4-0 to the Devils. Anders Lee's knee-on-knee hit on Hischier resulted in a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct after a thorough league review.

Speaking about the play, Lee stated (via The Hockey News),

"I felt the penalty on the ice was sufficient. Obviously, I'm just going in to try poke-check and get into Hischier there. He's moving. I kept my lane, and I ended up -- I do, I get him -- completely unintentional, and I'm glad to see that he came back and played the rest of the game, but as a result of the play, I think I got called appropriately."

Anders Lee further explained,

"In full speed, it happens fast. He's trying to avoid me at the same time, and things happen, but obviously, I don't want to see something like that."

Following the hit, Devils forward Timo Meier retaliated against Lee, leading them to fight. Lee received penalties for the knee-on-knee hit, fighting, and game misconduct, while Meier faced penalties for instigating, fighting, and misconduct.

Despite the incident, Hischier returned to the ice for the start of the third period, which was a relief for both teams.

Despite Anders Lee's efforts Devils dominated Islanders 4-0

The New Jersey Devils dominated the New York Islanders 4-0, with Jack Hughes and Timo Meier each contributing a goal and an assist. Kaapo Kahkonen recorded his first shutout of the season with 37 saves.

Meier capitalized on a power play early in the second period, while Alexander Holtz and Chris Tierney added to the lead. Hughes scored on an odd-man rush opportunity.

The Islanders struggled defensively, allowing three goals in a short span. Coach Patrick Roy called a timeout to rally his team, but they couldn't overcome the deficit.

“We made a few mistakes and they took a 3-0 lead,” Roy said. "We dig ourselves a big hole and we couldn't get out of it today. ... We didn't generate enough to come back in that game."

The Devils took advantage of mistakes, ultimately securing the win. The Islanders are set to face the Florida Panthers next.