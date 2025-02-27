"I would fight him in a heartbeat": Paul Bissonnette makes his feelings known about fighting CM Punk in a special wrestling appearance

Paul Bissonnette has had his fair share of fights over the past few months. The NHL analyst was attacked by six men at a restaurant in Arizona back in November, and now the retired NHL winger has indicated he would be willing to square off with CM Punk in an entirely different scenario.

Bissonnette appeared on the "Jackie Redmond Show" in a special one-on-one interview on Tuesday. Redmond played a clip from a previous episode with WWE wrestler and Chicago's very own CM Punk, who gave his two cents about Biz tackling Seattle Kraken mascot, Buoy. Biz then delivered a 'People's Elbow,' The Rock's signature move, at last year's Winter Classic.

"People's elbow, four out of 10. Um, I mean, just choice of move. I understand safety being paramount and everything like that, but you know, like, I really... I would like to see Biz, maybe pick him up, yeah? You know, we can go real old school and do airplane spins. Especially a goon like Biz, come on! Yeah, you should have put him through the table," Punk said. [14:00]

After the clip played, Bissonnette simply said:

"I would fight him in a heartbeat."

Biz and Redmond then discussed CM Punk being a celebrity fan of the Chicago Blackhawks. Whether the fight materializes and whether we get to see the TNT sportscaster on WWE programming remains to be seen.

Paul Bissonnette opens up on Wayne Gretzky

Paul Bissonnette is on an elite cast of hockey analysts at TNT that also includes the "Great One," Wayne Gretzky. On the "Jackie Redmond Show", he spoke about what he has taken from the greatest player in the sport and how he has bonded with him post-work.

"Alumni and the players and the Players Association, and how much work and how much he cares about the game itself, and just just how he treats people. And, you know, I'm from, well, in Ontario, from a small town like I've always been good at and just grateful the fact that anybody even wants to come up and say hello to me.

"...He is, he's a hockey encyclopedia. He remembers every single story, all the details, every it's, it's wild. So getting to sit around with him when we have dinner, or whether it's after a show, if we're having a couple drinks, like just even being able to listen to him and go back in time through a time machine in the hockey world," Bissonnette said. [23:14]

Paul Bissonnette is one of the more popular analysts in the world of hockey. He has an immense social media presence and is part of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast.

