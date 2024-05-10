"I got chills even thinking about it" - Paul Bissonnette makes his thoughts known on David Pastrnak-Matthew Tkachuk brawl

David Pastrnak, known more for his offensive skills than physicality, found himself in an unexpected altercation with Matthew Tkachuk following the Boston Bruins' 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

Former NHL player turned analyst, Paul Bissonnette, shared his thoughts on the brawl during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show. Bissonnette expressed surprise at David Pastrnak's willingness to engage in a fight, especially considering the circumstances of the game.

"This is like the fact that two stars like this, they go talk to the officials, figure out what's going on with the penalties," Bissonnette said.

Tkachuk, known for his physical style of play, had the option to choose a different approach to resolve the situation. However, Pastrnak's decision to drop the gloves showcased a different aspect of his character.

"The fact that he took that fight, I'm surprised," Bissonnette added.

He emphasized the significance of David Pastrnak's actions, particularly within the context of the team dynamic.

Reflecting on his own experiences in NHL locker rooms, Bissonnette highlighted the impact of star players engaging in physical confrontations.

"Anytime I was in a locker room when you'd have a star player like Pastrnak throw down, especially with a guy bigger than him, knowing that he might get his a** kicked, that to me is like, that's gamer mentality right there, and I got chills even thinking about it," he explained.

Bissonnette also pointed out a subtle moment of communication between Pastrnak and the coaching staff.

Matthew Tkachuk reveals details of conversation preceding David Pastrnak's fight

In Game 2 between the Panthers and Bruins, Matthew Tkachuk and David Pastrnak engaged in a surprising fight, with Tkachuk initiating the altercation.

“I kind of just asked him to fight, and he said ‘We’ll do it next game.’ I’m like, ‘I think we should just do it right now,’ and he’s like, ‘All right, I’m going out next shift,” Tkachuk said (via Florida Hockey Now).

Despite their non-combative reputations, both players embraced the physical challenge and earned mutual respect. Tkachuk praised David Pastrnak, stating:

"Give him tons and tons of respect. Two guys that aren’t known for fighting, me and him. Two players that are probably known for more their offensive side of the game. To see us out there battling at center ice in a playoff game is cool, I think it’s good for hockey."

However, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery criticized Tkachuk's fighting style, accusing him of delivering late punches. Tkachuk's aggressive approach may not sit well with the Bruins or their fans as the series heads to Boston for Game 3.