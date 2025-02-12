"I got a little wink from him": NHL insider recounts exchange with Nathan MacKinnon about replacing Sidney Crosby as 2C for Team Canada

NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun shared an interesting exchange he had with Nathan MacKinnon regarding the possibility of replacing Sidney Crosby as the second center for Team Canada.

During a practice session, Crosby was positioned at center with MacKinnon on one wing and Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone on the other. LeBrun raised a question about MacKinnon's role, noting that he had been playing on the wing the day before.

"I asked Nathan McKinnon about it after his media availability, he said 'what are you talking about? I was playing center on Monday too,' and I got a little wink from him. So I don't know," LeBrun said.

Trending

"I think Team Canada is being a little cagey about it, and we know that Sidney Crosby's not 100% you know, he's obviously willed himself into this tournament because he is the captain of this team, and this means so much to him," he continued.

Expand Tweet

LeBrun pointed out that it remains to be seen whether it would be easier for Sidney Crosby to play on the wing due to his health or if there's a strategic reason behind the team's decision.

Expand Tweet

He also highlighted that historically Team Canada often has had centers playing on the wing in tournaments. Nathan MacKinnon has shifted to the center position on Canada's second line.

Meanwhile, Crosby took part in the team's initial practice on Monday and assured reporters that he's "good to go" for the 4 Nations Face-Off. As the tournament approaches, it will be interesting to see how Team Canada finalizes its line combinations and strategies for the competition.

Nathan MacKinnon on maximizing Canada's effectiveness during power plays

Team Canada has the most formidable power-play unit in the tournament, featuring stars like Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Sam Reinhart and Sidney Crosby.

MacKinnon discussed the strategy behind their effectiveness during power plays. The focus will be on an aggressive approach, with Makar expected to take plenty of shots, while the group works together to create scoring opportunities.

"You have a plan, but at the end of the day it’s not a complicated thing. We’re going to try and be aggressive, have Cale shoot a ton of pucks and get it back and make some plays," he said (via Daily Faceoff).

Expand Tweet

Team Canada kicks off its 4 Nations Face-Off campaign against Sweden in the opening matchup on Wednesday at Centre Bell in Montreal. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles