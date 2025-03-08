"I got to pinch myself": Oilers' latest acquisition Jake Walman reveals being awestruck by captain Connor McDavid

Jake Walman spoke about his excitement after joining the Edmonton Oilers. He is having a career-best season with 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in 50 games. The defenseman has one season left on his three-year $10.2 million contract.

Ad

Speaking to the media after Saturday's practice, Walman said that he felt excited and nervous.

"Working on a little bit of excitement and nerve," Walman said. "So be ready to go. It's exciting time."

He compared the experience to a dream and that he had to "pinch himself." He was happy to see familiar faces, including Edmonton captain Connor McDavid.

"I mean, it's, I guess you can compare it to like a dream," Walman said. "Kind of you walk in, you seen things for the first time. Yeah, I got to pinch myself a little bit. It's cool for me being back seeing Connor. Know a bunch of guys familiar, bunch of guys on the team, and bunch of new faces. So I'm excited to get going. And, yeah, just really excited."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Oilers acquired Walman from the San Jose Sharks on Friday. In return, San Jose received a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft and forward prospect Carl Berglund. If the 2026 pick is in the top 12, Edmonton can send its 2027 first-round pick instead. If the Oilers trade their 2027 first-round pick before the 2026 NHL trade deadline, the 2026 pick automatically goes to the Sharks.

Walman was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the 2014 NHL draft. He has played 252 regular-season games for the Blues, Detroit Red Wings and Sharks. He has also appeared in one Stanley Cup playoff game.

Ad

Berglund, who was sent to San Jose, has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 45 games with Bakersfield of the AHL.

Jake Walman said he wanted to play "meaningful games"

The Edmonton Oilers are second in the Pacific Division with a 36-22-4 record. They are four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights and five points ahead of the LA Kings.

"At some point in my career I knew this would come, playing meaningful games," Jake Walman said to reporters on Saturday. "I've always wanted to be a part of a team that has a chance. Really excited to add a little bit to the team."

Meanwhile, the Sharks are last in the NHL standings with a 17-38-9 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama