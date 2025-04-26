"I hear he's going to Philly": Seasoned NHL columnist claims Canucks' Rick Tocchet is leaving Vancouver

Rick Tocchet might be leaving the Vancouver Canucks, according to NHL columnist Stan Fischler. The Canucks had a strong season under Tocchet last year, winning the Pacific Division title. He led the team to the second round of the playoffs and also won the Jack Adams Award for Coach of the Year.
However, this season, the Canucks missed the playoffs. They finished with a 38-30-14 record and had 19 fewer points.
Fischler posted on X that Tocchet could head to Philadelphia, where Flyers management likes him.
"So, here's the deal: The Maven is moving away from my previous @NYRangers coaching choice of Rick Tocchet 'cause I hear he's going to Philly where Flyers folks like him. I'm switching to one of the smartest hockey guys, great motivator, intense-plus,BOBBY HOLIK. Players=YAY!"
Tocchet has a long history with the Flyers. He was drafted by Philadelphia in 1983 and helped them reach the 1985 Stanley Cup Final. Tocchet became known as a respected power forward and team leader. After retiring, he worked as a Flyers Postgame Live panelist. His strong ties to Philadelphia make the rumor believable.
Rick Tocchet has coached the Lightning, Coyotes, and Canucks in different roles. His overall NHL coaching record is 286-265-87 across nine seasons.
With Vancouver, he has posted a 108-65-27 record. Tocchet joined the Canucks in January 2023 after Bruce Boudreau’s firing. A big decision about his future is expected this week.
Jim Rutherford on Rick Tocchet's contract situation with Canucks
Canucks president Jim Rutherford spoke to reporters about Rick Tocchet’s contract situation on Monday. Tocchet’s deal ends this summer, and the team will not use the option to keep him.
“We will not exercise the team option to force him to stay," Rutherford said, via TSN. "We don't feel it's right to have somebody here that may have his mind somewhere else.
"And I'd say that about anybody. This is not just about [Tocchet]. But we believe that, and I believe that Tocc and his coaching staff did as good a job coaching this team this year as they did the year before when he was coach of the year,"
Rick Tocchet managed the team through a difficult season. He handled the tension between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller and came close to securing a playoff spot, but missed it. The team now waits for his decision on the new contract.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama