"I would have a heart attack if these series happened": Fans react to Canucks winning Stanley Cup in NHL 2024 simulation

NHL fans have been buzzing after EA SPORTS NHL shared a bold simulation result on X. In it, they predicted the Vancouver Canucks to win the Stanley Cup in 7 games against the Boston Bruins, setting the stage for a thrilling rematch of the 2011 finals.

This unexpected outcome has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans across the hockey community. One passionate Bruins fan expressed their disbelief:

"As a Bruins fan, I can confirm I WOULD have a heart attack if these series happened."

Meanwhile, another fan seemed skeptical of Vancouver's chances, pointing out the dominance of the Colorado Avalanche in the regular season series:

"Vancouver will not beat Colorado in the postseason."

Adding to the mix, a confident Rangers supporter chimed:

"Nah, Rangers will take the Bruins this season in playoffs," this fan said.

However, not everyone was sold on the simulation's outcome:

"Lol, I doubt it," said one.

"First rule: don't trust EA sim, and now Canucks are cursed lol," another said.

There were also fans who tempered their excitement for the Canucks' success in the simulation.

"Love it, but the Canucks aren’t making it out of the Pacific Division final," one fan predicted.

Winnipeg Jets secure 4-2 victory over Vancouver Canucks in NHL regular-season finale

In a thrilling regular-season finale, the Winnipeg Jets secured a 4-2 victory over Vancouver, with Nikita Chibrikov making a memorable NHL debut by netting the game-winner.

Reflecting on his achievement, Chibrikov shared with reporters:

“It’s like the dream, which you start from the first steps on the ice and live with this every day.”

The win marked significant milestones for Winnipeg, clinching the William M. Jennings Trophy for conceding the fewest goals in the league and extending their win streak to eight games, tying a franchise record.

Coach Rick Bowness praised the team's commitment, telling the media:

“The players have to go on the ice and do it, and they have to go out there every night and be committed to it.”

Gabe Vilardi and Cole Perfetti contributed to the victory with goals, while Laurent Brossoit made 18 saves.

Meanwhile, the Canucks, despite efforts from Conor Garland and Elias Lindholm, fell short. Coach Rick Tocchet acknowledged his team's performance.

Both teams rested key players in preparation for the NHL playoffs, showcasing depth. With Winnipeg securing second place in the Western Conference, anticipation mounts as they gear up for postseason action with home-ice advantage in the initial rounds.

