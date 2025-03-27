“I just don’t know what to gain out of it": Blackhawks HC justifies being unvocal against refs' no-penalty call on Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks lost 5-3 to the Devils on Wednesday, with coach Anders Sorensen staying calm behind the bench.

In the second period, Bedard tangled with Simon Nemec, but no penalty was called. Landon Slaggert stepped in and received a roughing penalty. The Devils scored on the power play, making it 4-2.

Many coaches might have reacted strongly, but Sorensen chose not to argue, as he believed that it wouldn't have changed anything. Instead, he prefers to speak with referees during TV timeouts to build a good relationship.

“I just don’t know what to gain out of it,” Sorensen said (via chicago.suntimes.com). "(The referees have) made their call; they’re probably not going to change it.

"You can try to talk to them in TV timeouts to get an explanation that way instead. Coming across yelling is probably not going to help the situation, right? (I) try to build a relationship and talk to them. I think that will go a longer way down the road.”

Hawks legend Eddie Olczyk, speaking on TNT, said that he would have been “absolutely livid” if he were coaching. The situation was more frustrating for the Hawks because a Ryan Donato goal was overturned for a high stick earlier, which would have tied the game at 3-3.

Frank Nazar scored late to make it 4-3, but the Hawks couldn't complete the comeback. They got away with a too-many-men penalty while pulling Spencer Knight, but it didn’t matter. The Devils held on and scored an empty-net goal.

Craig Button advised Connor Bedard to delay Blackhawks contract extension

Connor Bedard could sign a long-term extension with the Blackhawks on July 1, but NHL analyst Craig Button says he should wait. On Donnie & Dhali, Button said that signing early offers no advantage. He believes Bedard should see if Chicago's performances improve before making a decision.

Chicago is struggling this season and sits last in the Central Division. Button thinks the team hasn't shown it can build a strong roster around Connor Bedard. He said that the young star needs proof that staying long-term would make sense.

"The Chicago Blackhawks are awful,' Craig Button said. 'If I was Bedard's agent, I wouldn't sign him to any extension. There's no benefit to signing early. He'll make the same money if he waits until next July. Plus, waiting opens him up to potential offer sheets."

Connor Bedard, last season’s Calder Trophy winner, has 56 points in 71 games. He's Chicago’s best player, but Button believes he should wait and see if the team improves before committing to a long-term deal.

