"I just don't like training": Capitals' Alex Ovechkin opens up about offseason training regimen

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin on Thursday talked about his offseason training routine. In an interview with Sports.ru, he shared his go-to travel meal at different times during the year.

Ovechkin talked about his approach to nutrition during the regular season, saying:

"There is [dieting] during training, but when the regular season starts, that's it. No diet. More calories. Some people go on a diet during the season. Some don't eat pasta, some don't eat meat or chicken. But I eat whatever I want."

On being asked if his preferred Subway sandwich and Flamin Hot Cheetos were impacting his performance during the regular season, he said:

"It doesn't."

Despite his relaxed approach to in-season dieting, Ovechkin is no stranger to rigorous training.

"I hate prep. I hate it," Ovechkin said. "I just don't like training. Before the season, that's the hardest part. Can you imagine, after vacation, you arrive, you're tan, everything's fine, happy, and your coach calls you and says, 'Well Sasha, tomorrow we start training.' And it starts, you go to training, then rest, then another training. I hate it, I can't stand it."

Currently, back in Moscow, Alex Ovechkin is likely focusing on balancing his training regimen with his comfort.

Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's 894 goals

The Washington Capitals made it to the playoffs this season but got swept off 4-0 by the New York Rangers. Alex Ovechkin initially suffered in the beginning, but in the later part of the season, his performance allowed the Capitals to qualify for the playoffs. Ovechkin scored 31 goals this season amid his subpar performance.

There were discussions before the season about whether he would break Wayne Gretzky's goal record of 894, and many put their faith in him. His performance initially hinted that he would need two more seasons to do that. But his late-season form helped him reach 853 career goals.

Ovechkin is now just 41 goals short of achieving the milestone. He could surpass Gretzky if he gets an average performance season in 2024-25.

One more thing that stood out this season was Ovechkin's shot speed. He had 68 shots clocked between 90-100 mph, according to NHL Edge. The average for other NHL forwards is just one shot in this range per season.