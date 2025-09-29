"I don't know if it's fun": Adam Foote makes feelings known about young Canucks star going against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

Vancouver Canucks coach Adam Foote shared his thoughts on young Canucks players facing stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl after the Canucks’ 4-3 preseason loss to the Oilers at Rogers Place on Sunday.

Reflecting on the performance of the young players, Foote expressed satisfaction with the effort and stressed the importance of addressing the lessons now to improve moving forward.

"Well, I don't know if it's fun sometimes, but no, it's a great test. But there are things that happen to some of those young guys that you just have to go experience it that way. It happens to every young hockey player who has gone through that, and it wasn't drastic or too crazy," Foote said post-game.

He added:

"But we'll we'll learn from that. I mean, that's something you want to happen now. You don't want it ever to happen, but it was going to happen. Now is the time we can learn and address it, and like I said, but I mean, I really love the effort."

Adam Foote praises Jonathan Lekkerimäki for his performance against Oilers

Jonathan Lekkerimäki was one of the standout young Canucks players in the game against the Oilers. The 21-year-old scored the only goal for the Canucks in their 4-3 preseason loss.

After the game, coach Adam Foote praised Lekkerimäki’s performance, noting that he played well and had another strong showing:

"Had a good game. I felt like last game with Kane and Coots, he played well and we were interested to see what he would do tonight on a different line and I felt he had a good game."

Lekkerimäki was drafted 15th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2022 NHL draft. He made his Canucks debut last season, accumulating six points through three goals and as many assists in 24 games.

Meanwhile, the Canucks will be up against the Calgary Flames in their next preseason game at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday. The puck drops at 9 p.m. ET.

