"I know I can do better" - Kings' Pierre-Luc Dubois vows to bounce back after losing series to Oilers

Los Angeles Kings center Pierre-Luc Dubois is already motivated for a redemption season after a disappointing run with the team in the 2023-24 campaign. Dubois looks to bounce back stronger following a lackluster performance that saw the Kings lose 4-1 to the Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs.

In Game 4, Dubois didn't score, but his teammates Adrian Kempe, Alex Laferriere, and Blake Lizotte scored a goal each. However, the Kings failed to gain the upper hand in the elimination game and lost 4-3 to the Oilers.

Reflecting on the season, Pierre-Luc Dubois accepted the need for improvement individually and as a team.

"I know I can do better," Dubois admitted, via Sportsnet.

"I'm committed to having a better season. I'll do anything to be better."

Drawing from his experience in Winnipeg, where he faced similar challenges in his first year, Dubois remains focused on regaining his form.

“My first year in Winnipeg didn't go well, it was kind of the same thing – a lot of new things, new role, new everything. I didn't panic, I knew what I could do..." Dubois said,

"I'm not panicking, I'm not stressed. Is it frustrating? Sure. Is it hard? Yeah. It was eight months or a year ago I was playing how I can play. It's not lost. I gotta get back to it, and that's on me.” Dubois added,

Pierre-Luc Dubois' contributions after joining LA Kings

Pierre-Luc Dubois arrived at the Kings before the 2023-24 season, transitioning from the Winnipeg Jets. However, his initial season with the Kings didn't meet expectations. Dubois averaged just 15 minutes of ice time per game throughout the season. But still, he played in all 82 regular-season games for Los Angeles.

The Kings' playoff journey ended in disappointment as they fell to the Oilers in five games during the Western Conference Playoffs. Dubois' postseason contributions were limited, scoring just one goal as the team struggled defensively, conceding 18 goals in their losses.

Pierre-Luc Dubois' NHL career stats and contract

While Pierre-Luc Dubois didn't achieve his usual regular-season stats, he still has great potential. Picked by the NHL as the third overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft, he scored 145 goals and 197 assists across 500 NHL games.

The magnitude of Dubois' contribution to the Kings is further emphasized by the large amount of money he makes. He was nicknamed "the $68 million man" after he signed a lucrative contract with the Los Angeles team. Dubois is geared to make a good comeback next season for the Kings to dominate the ice.