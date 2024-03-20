"I didn't like anybody": Sheldon Keefe criticizes Maple Leafs squad after 4-3 loss to Flyers

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was frustrated with his team's effort in their 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers team on Tuesday. Head Coach Sheldon Keefe spoke to David Alter of The Hockey News during the post-game media availability:

"I didn't like anybody tonight," he said. "Forward, defense, goaltending. didn't like anybody."

19 seconds into the opening frame, Owen Tippet had scored on the first shot of the game from the Flyers forecheck. In the second period, Travis Sanheim doubled the lead 56 seconds into the frame. It was followed by a goal by Morgan Frost to make it 3-0 with four minutes remaining in the second period.

Sheldon Keefe also had more comments on the gameplay of the Leafs:

"I don't think it was having to do with urgency necessarily. We just clearly weren't sharp, especially on our half of the ice. So we weren't willing to do the things necessary tonight from the start of the game."

During the third period, William Nylander scored a powerplay goal a minute and 11 seconds into the frame to pull one back for the Leafs. Tyler Bertuzzi then got the Maple Leafs back into the game with another goal with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

However, Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers to make it 4-2 in the third period with seven minutes remaining in the contest. John Tavares then scored for the Leafs but it was not enough for them as they lost 4-3 on the night.

Ilya Samsonov, the Leafs netminder faced 30 shots on net by the Flyers, letting in four and saving 26 of Philadelphia's onslaught. Samuel Ersson let in three goals on 30 shots as well taken by the Leafs team.

In another comment made by Head Coach Sheldon Keefe with David Alter of The Hockey News, he said:

"But it could have been a lot worse in the first period at the same time," Keefe said. "So you can't play catch-up hockey on the road and expect to win. So we weren't ready to go. That's on me to start the game in the first period and dig yourselves a hole. It's amazing when you do that, how all of a sudden luck doesn't go your way."

Sheldon Keefe speaks on Mitch Marner's injury

In an interview by Mark Masters of TSN with Sheldon Keefe addressed Mitch Marner's injury.

The head coach stated:

"Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain) is not coming on the two game road trip. He’s day-to-day away from being day-to-day."

Mitch Marner's injury came in the game against the Boston Bruins, during a forecheck play, where he had the puck behind the net attempting a wraparound, and falling awkwardly on his leg.

Marner is an integral part of the Toronto Maple Leafs roster. His attributes takes him along with the likes of Auston Matthews. Marner's season thus far is quite productive, with 62 games played, recording 25 goals and 51 assists, tallying 76 points. It has resulted in a plus+20 rating.

Sheldon Keefe plays Marner with the help of linemate Auston Matthews, who is usually the recipient of the passes by Marner and scores goals accordingly.

Spending his whole career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marner's career stats speak for itself. He has played 569 games, scoring 193 goals, and 437 assists. He has recorded 630 points, with a plus+109 rating.